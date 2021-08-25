Kokomo just got a new welcome mat.
On Wednesday afternoon, a group of city officials and Markland Mall administrators officially unveiled a 1,730-square-foot mural reading "Welcome to Kokomo" painted in big, bright, bold letters on a south facing wall at the mall.
Painted inside each letter is an iconic piece of Kokomo, including the Vermont Bridge at Highland Park, a Haynes automobile, Ivy Tech and Indiana University Kokomo logos, a Jackrabbits game at Kokomo Municipal Stadium and Foster Park's Old Ben. The second "O" holds a pair of shaking hands, representing the camaraderie of the community.
At the bottom, silhouettes against a vibrant sunset depict a farm scene, a Kokomo cityscape and a carnival scene representing the Draco Family Carnival that set up for years in the mall's parking lot.
Wednesday's celebration marked the culmination of monthslong project spearheaded by an art class at Indiana University Kokomo.
Aaron Pickens, associate professor of fine arts and new media, said he decided to pitch the project to his class after Susan Alexander, who facilitates downtown projects, connected him to Markland Mall.
Kenny Beasley, the mall's marketing director, said they were more than happy to have the class perk up one of their walls with a new mural, and he ended up working closely with the students to make sure they had everything they needed to finish the project.
That included getting Sunbelt Rentals to donate a lift so students could reach the very top of the wall without having to stand on ladders for weeks on end.
But of all the people on hand Wednesday, it was Mara Fivecoate who had the most to celebrate. After all, she designed and executed the project with the help of Pickens and seven of her classmates.
Mall administrators said they chose her design because it captured the history of the region, and elements of present-day Kokomo, through a “vintage sensibility.”
They said the intent of the design is to express a sense of pride of living in Kokomo, while also making a visually impactful mural that serves as an inviting attraction.
Fivecoate said she was grateful the mall chose her design, and knowing something she created would be on display there for years to come was a pretty special feeling.
"I'm very honored that my vision and representation of Kokomo will hopefully be on this big wall for many years to come," Fivecoate said. "I'm so grateful to be given this big opportunity, and I hope you all love the mural as much as I do."
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said he definitely loved the mural just as much as Fivecoate, and the painting is in the perfect location to give a big Kokomo welcome to everyone driving north on Indiana 931.
"As many of us know, 931 has slowly, over the years, kind of become our second Main Street of Kokomo," he said. "To have this be the welcome mat for folks coming in from the south on 931 is inspiring and encouraging."
Fivecoate said she's glad to know the mural is inspiring, but more than anything, she wanted to create something that was a fun way to promote the community she loves.
"I just wanted to create a mural that was bright and fun and welcoming to our city of Kokomo," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.