Lee Marshall admits she’s still a little rusty on the violin these days.
“I was a violinist from fifth grade on through high school, but it’s just been so long,” she joked, citing her recent attempt at ‘Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star’ as an example. “But I remember the finger placements and things of that nature, so it’s nice to have something of your youth come back to you. It’s like hitting the refresh button or feeling alive again.”
For Marshall and the rest of her fellow residents at Watered Garden — a women’s shelter in downtown Kokomo with an emphasis on helping the residents find jobs and permanent housing — life hasn’t always dealt a kind hand.
But through the facility’s newly developed activities like music lessons, sewing, yoga and even line dancing, Watered Garden’s 14 residents are learning how to have a little fun while also being taught valuable real-world applications during these transitional periods of their lives.
“It gives them a sense of accomplishment,” Watered Garden Director Anna Brown said when asked about the new programming. “I think that’s the biggest thing. You think about people that come here, they have a hard road, and just having something that they can actually accomplish … to actually look back and see that accomplishment, it gives them hope for the future.”
Erica Rumbley is an options specialist at Watered Garden, and she said she approached Brown with the idea of piano and violin lessons a few months ago after seeing the impact of music on refugees she worked with while in Greece.
“I was really interested in researching and doing music with trauma victims in a way,” Rumbley said. “I had been reading about that and just tried to incorporate that a little bit here. … And I know that people love to be able to play one of their favorite melodies on a keyboard, even if it’s just one note at a time. Just mentally, with your synapses, that can do a lot of therapeutic things in your brain.
“… I saw it with the refugees,” Rumbley added. “It gives almost a sense of identity. It’s an identity of, ‘I’m not a victim of this, but instead, I’m a pianist. I’m a violinist. I can create this beautiful music.’ It’s just a great way of expression.”
Shelby Nelson, who has taught sewing at the facility since July, agreed with Rumbley, adding that the life skills the women are learning through these programs will hopefully carry them through in tough times ahead.
“These ladies learn a lot of skills, and with sewing, it’s about recycling what you have and such,” Nelson said, proving her point by standing up and showing off pants made from an old T-shirt. “We don’t always want to use what we have, but sometimes we have to. … We start with something old and bring it new, and we work with what we have. Instead of throwing something away, we just can recreate it.”
And the new activities have been extra special to have during this COVID-19 quarantine period, all three ladies admitted, especially since the virus essentially limited travel for the facility’s residents for several months.
“It has been tough, but the ladies have been great troopers,” Brown noted. “And we’ve been trying to bring in things that have been creative and fun. So just bringing in some of these two things [music lessons and sewing], and we’ve also had some art things come in, some game nights here and there, just trying to make it a bit more fun. It’s about trying to keep their minds occupied on something other than COVID.
“It’s about trying to figure out, ‘What can I do during a really bad situation like COVID? What can I focus on? What can I get out of this time?’ she continued. “There are so many different ways of expressing oneself, through tears or yelling or whatever the case may be. So you think of someone just really going through COVID and being frustrated about it but then being able to turn that into something useful and usable. I think that rewires your brain a bit. That’s what we’re trying to do.”
And it seems to be working too, at least for Marshall.
“It’s a confidence builder because I did totally lose myself making poor choices and dealing with traumas in my life, but now I’m safe and sober,” Marshall noted, gripping her tote bag that she made recently with Nelson’s assistance and talking about playing the violin with Rumbley. “… And it’s kind of like creating something new. … You can then apply that in your life in the sense that you can make the right choices and take the correct steps to get to your goals.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.