A school’s office isn’t typically a place students want to go, but a 4-month-old goldendoodle is changing that at Howard Elementary.
Walk into Howard’s central office, and you’ll likely be greeted by June, a goldendoodle puppy who is in training to be the school’s therapy dog. While she completes her training at Sit Means Sit Dog Training — basically learning how to act around people — June hangs out in the office getting pets from the students who come and go while snoozing next to Principal Rhonda Lanie’s desk.
“She loves people and attention and thinks everyone is here to see her, and truth be told, she’s probably right,” Lanie said.
Lanie is June’s owner and adopted the dog with the intention of having her be a therapy dog for students.
“We have a lot of students who come from trauma,” Lanie said. “We have a lot of students who have to deal with things you really shouldn’t as an elementary kid.”
June’s interactions with students are still limited, though there is a group of students who have the privilege of helping care for the goldendoodle during the day. They’re aptly named the June Crew and have their own badges they wear when they take her outside and around school.
June does make visits to special education classrooms at Howard, where she gets plenty of affection during students’ social skills time.
Lanie said June has already had a positive impact on the students.
“When kids are upset, they immediately relax and open up (with June),” she said. “She allows them to let their guard down and talk about what’s going on.”
A therapy animal is not the same as an emotional support animal, though the terms are used interchangeably.
A therapy animal is often trained in basic obedience and is certified to visit facilities, such as nursing homes, hospitals and schools. Therapy animals provide comfort and can supplement other therapy practices.
An emotional support animal helps their owner cope with mental and emotional health challenges, such as anxiety and depression.
Both are different than a service animal, such as a guide dog. Service animals perform tasks for their owners to help with their disability. The Americans with Disabilities Act allows service animals to access most public places with their owners. The Fair Housing Act of 1968 requires exceptions or reasonable accommodations for people with service animals.
Lanie has incorporated June into some lessons already. Certain math and writing assignments come with the incentive that if a student gets a certain question right, they can earn time with June.
Then there are the reading opportunities. Lanie envisions students reading aloud with June to enhance their fluency.
“It might be a good incentive to make reading the most popular thing to do at Howard,” the principal said.
June comes to school with Lanie most days. As principal, she arrives early, which means the pressure is on parents of the June Crew to get them to school extra early so they can get more time with the goldendoodle.
Maggie Van Ostell walks June in the morning before school. June is always very excited and gives Van Ostell lots of kisses.
“Whenever Mrs. Lanie brings her, I’m at the door and she (June) always starts squeaking when she sees me,” the sixth grader said.
Caitlin Gaier, Maxwell Mitchell, Isabella Moss and Ethan Gamble round out the June Crew. They all agree that school is a little more fun with June around.
“We have something to look forward to,” Moss said. “I’m like, ‘Mom, we have to get to school earlier.’”
Lanie got June from Lisa Copeland, a custodian at school who breeds goldendoodles. Copeland said she enjoys seeing the students interact with the puppy.
“You can see it in their eyes,” she said. “First thing they ask is if June is going to be here.”
Copeland added that students can also learn responsibility while caring for the pup.
Every student who entered the office during an afternoon last week greeted the therapy dog with pets and affection. They already grasp the concept of kindness when around her.
Those who passed her in the hallway couldn’t help but smile.
“Bye June, have a good day!” one student said as they grabbed their jacket and headed to the bus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.