Area school boards will look a little different when they convene later this month, as newly elected school board members take their seats.
Nicole Fain Mundy and Issac White will serve their first official meeting as Kokomo School Board members Monday. The two were elected in November. Board member Lisa Ellison was reelected.
White, with the backing of UAW Local 685, narrowly edged out board member Lisa Hemmeger for the third and final spot on the Kokomo School Board. He won by just eight votes.
The Kokomo School Board meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the Administrative Service Center, 1500 S. Washington St.
Here’s a look at the other new faces joining school boards this month.
Howard County
Abbee Summers will make her first appearance as an Eastern School Board member Tuesday. She was elected to the seat once held by her sister, Aimee Romero.
The Eastern School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 221 W. Main St., Greentown.
Ken Ortman joins the Northwestern School Board for his first meeting as a board member Jan. 12. Ortman received the most votes in a four-person race for two spots on the school board. Incumbent Ted Merrell was reelected, whereas fellow incumbent Jenny Kelly was not.
The Northwestern School Board meets at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 in the Northwestern High School library, 3431 N. 400 West.
Shawn Haus is the only new face on the Taylor School Board. He is the representative for District 1. Haus beat out incumbent Cathy Mathews.
The Taylor School Board meets at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11, 3750 E. 300 South, Kokomo.
Joey Dyer is the new guy on the Western School Board, succeeding Cindy Hurst who had the at-large seat.
The Western School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 in the administration building, 2600 S. 600 West, Russiaville.
Miami County
Both Maconaquah and Peru school boards will welcome new members this month.
Rex Betzner joins the Maconaquah School Board for its first meeting of the new year, 6 p.m. Jan. 25.
The Maconaquah School Board meets at the Administration Building, 7932 S. Strawtown Pike, Bunker Hill.
The Peru School Board has two new incoming members, David Hoover and Tommie Beattie. They’ll join the board for their first meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The Peru School Board meets in the administrative center, 35 W. Third St., Peru.
The new members join their boards at a time where both Maconaquah and Peru are searching for new superintendents.
Tipton County
The Tipton School Board saw the most change with the November election, with three new members elected.
Jason Springer and Eric Underwood received the most votes among four people for two city of Tipton seats on the school board. Robert Cochrane is the other new member, representing Cicero Township.
Tipton School Board’s first meeting of the year is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, in the administrative office, 1051 S. Main St., Tipton.
The Tri-Central School Board has one new member, Kreg Salsbery. The first Tri-Central board meeting of the year is 6:30 p.m. Monday, 4774 N. 200 West, Sharpsville.
