Alisha Armes knows what it’s like to be a struggling parent.
“I remember going home with our oldest child,” she recalled. “We left the hospital. My husband’s driving, and I’m sitting in the backseat freaking out. They’re sending us home, but it was one of those ‘What are we supposed to do when we get home?’”
There were also those days, Armes added, where she had four kids under age 2 and a mound of finances on her doorstep.
Armes was lucky during those early years though, she noted, as she had a network of support from family and friends who helped her young family thrive.
But not everyone has that same support.
So that’s when places such as the Tipton County Family Resource Center (TCFRC) gets involved.
“We are very much focused on strengths,” Armes, employed by the Children’s Bureau and the facility’s Family Resource Coordinator, said. “Every family has strengths. Every family has weaknesses, but we’re going to focus on our strengths. So it’s just about working together to develop unity. Parenting is hard. Raising a family is hard. … So we’re out here to provide whatever resources, access to whatever resources, that people in the community need.
“We’re just trying to do that in the best way that we know how,” she added. “It’s really about preventative measures. … You need smoke alarms, here you go. You need food for your family to eat, here you go. You need safe sleep education, here you go. It’s getting resources in the hands of people who need it. But again, this place is for everyone. It’s not needs based. It’s not qualifications driven. It’s for everyone. … We want it to be a fun place for anybody and everybody to come.”
The TCFRC, which opened earlier this month, is part of the Strengthening Indiana Families project, which is funded by a five-year Community Collaborations grant ($2.74 million) from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families, Children’s Bureau to implement four family resource centers in Indiana.
Tipton County is just one of four counties throughout the state to have such a center, a distinction that Armes said is humbling.
“We are different from the other three (Madison, Delaware and Grant counties) in the fact that we are rural,” she said. “And a lot of agencies are needed here, a lot of help is needed for Tipton County. Granted, we can drive to Kokomo or drive to Muncie or Indy, but having access to those services here in Tipton County is something that the designers of the grant thought would be really great.”
Along with an on-site food pantry and computer lab, the TCFRC also has several co-located services on hand such as the Bowen Center, Turning Point-System of Care and A Better Life-Brianna’s Hope.
Other businesses, such as the Tipton County Public Library, are set to jump on board in the near future, Armes pointed out.
“We just opened June 1, so we’re still working on figuring out what the Tipton County community is interested in, what is wanted and needed, that kind of stuff,” she said.
Eventually, the staff hopes to set up what they call “Parent Cafes,” where parents can connect and have a safe place to share, discuss or even vent if needed.
Other upcoming activities include a “Chalk a Spot” event which is taking place next month, an ice cream social in August and family movie nights coming up later in the fall and winter.
“It’s really pretty fluid at this point,” Armes said, smiling. “ … It’s definitely slow-going to get started, but as we add more services and classes, I really think it’s going to go off like gangbusters. I’m really excited.”
Because for Armes, who has seen firsthand in her own family how trauma can impact a child, the idea of strengthening families is not just about looking at today.
It’s also about looking ahead to tomorrow and the many tomorrows to come.
“We’re about prevention,” she said. “If we can provide services that can prevent something happening to kids, that’s what we’re all about. It’s about giving all families, all parents, the tools and resources they need in order to parent their kids all the way through childhood so that they can become healthy adults. If we can show parents how to create healthy kids, then there won’t be as many unhealthy adults. That’s the goal.
“It’s no secret that things are cyclical,” Armes added. “You think that the way you are parented is the natural way to be a parent. That’s just how things tend to go, and until you get older and become a parent, you then think, ‘Wait a minute, this isn’t the right way.’ So it’s just trying to be a voice to people who want to hear it. To say, ‘Here’s another option,’ basically. … It’s very much just trying to equip people with the things that they need in order for their families to be happy and healthy.”
Dawn Reehling, the facility's community navigator and self-proclaimed "greeter," agreed with Armes and said that she's also seen the effect of trauma in a child's life through her work with the school system.
"If the kids needed clothes or food, I would constantly think, 'OK, how can I help them?'" Reehling said. "So here, it's how can we help meet that need for families and help them grow to be the family they should be."
Reehling then smiled when asked what she wants to see in the future for TCFRC, acknowledging that one particular word comes to her mind.
"It's love," she said. "I know that's a strong word, but that's what it is. We're here to help, whatever the need is, whether it's counseling or assistance with food or just somebody to talk to. We just want to encourage people to grow and ultimately be the parents they need to be for their kids."
