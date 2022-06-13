RUSSIAVILLE — Mark DuBois was officially approved as Western superintendent following a vote by the school board Monday morning.
The current assistant superintendent will replace Katie Reckard as superintendent on July 1.
DuBois was picked to lead the corporation following an announcement from Reckard that she was leaving the district after one year at the helm. She is headed back to Lafayette School Corporation.
DuBois’ contract is for three years with a $130,000 annual salary. Full details of the contract can be found on the school’s website, https://www.western.k12.in.us/. He has been at Western for three years, all as assistant superintendent.
Board president Lynn Hale reached out to DuBois following news Reckard was leaving. He said conversations with the board revealed a mutual vision for Western.
“We have a lot of things in common,” DuBois said last month. “We want Western to be the school of choice for education.”
One of DuBois’ first tasks as superintendent will be filling staff vacancies, including for assistant superintendent and director of finance.
Job postings are up for both positions. An assistant superintendent could be named in July, according to DuBois.
DuBois said in a previous interview that his focal points will be helping students catch up academically after two years of the pandemic and strengthening trust within the community.
Board members remarked Monday they were happy to have DuBois as superintendent.
“I’m really excited for you, and I think the employees will be excited,” said board member Donna Shepherd.
Board member Harry Kenworthy called DuBois an “answered prayer,” noting how the board went through a months-long process to hire a new superintendent after longtime chief administrator Randy McCracken retired last summer.
“Last year just solidified how valuable you are to this corporation and how capable you are,” Kenworthy told DuBois.
DuBois is working with Reckard to prepare for the superintendent role.
“Katie has been really helpful in that transition,” he said.
