RUSSIAVILLE — Western’s new superintendent saw a lot of familiar faces in the crowd during Tuesday’s school board meeting.
And soon, she’ll be working alongside them.
The Western School Board approved the contract for Kathryn Reckard on Tuesday. Reckard is the assistant superintendent of secondary curriculum at Lafayette School Corporation and emerged from a candidate pool of 16.
She will succeed Randy McCracken, who will retire this year.
It is a three-year contract with a $135,000 annual salary.
Reckard is in her fifth year as assistant superintendent but has lived in Howard County with her husband and children for the last 20 years.
Prior to Lafayette, she served as principal at Maple Crest STEM Middle School and has also worked at Lafayette Park Elementary School and Bon Air Middle School.
Reckard said she wasn’t looking for a new job when the Western superintendent position was posted earlier this year, but the more research she did, the more she liked what she saw.
“It was very clear through the whole process that the board is very focused on the kids,” she said.
Board president Donna Shepherd said they kept landing on Reckard throughout the interview process.
“She’s from the community … and can lead Western in the way we want to go,” she said.
Shepherd said Reckard’s experience with curriculum, special education and helping establish a career center in Lafayette were favorable attributes.
“It would be nice to have someone with that experience at Western,” Shepherd said.
Reckard holds a master’s degree in special education and worked with special needs students while at Bon Air.
“All kids can learn, because I’ve seen it,” she said. “I can definitely bring that to Western.”
Reckard was the principal at Maple Crest when its career school was established. The career school allows eighth graders to take classes at the Kokomo Area Career Center and earn high school credit.
Reckard used that experience and helped establish the Greater Lafayette Career Academy. She was charged with working with the other area school districts in creating the academy. Reckard said this background will help her work with the Western School Board, which is interested in career and technical education offerings.
McCracken, who is in his 27th year at Western and 10th as superintendent, said he’s ready for what’s next and is happy with what the district has accomplished. He’s also sure the corporation will be in good hands moving forward.
“I’ve not heard anything but good about Dr. Reckard,” McCracken said. “She has a great staff to work with.”
McCracken’s final day is June 30.
