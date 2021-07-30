RUSSIAVILLE — New Western Superintendent Katie Reckard admits learning a new job and a new school corporation is overwhelming at times.
It’s understandable, though. Reckard is tasked with leading Western into a new school year that many hope and expect will be as normal as possible, though ask any educator and they’ll tell you it could change at a moment’s notice.
It’s different than being an assistant superintendent, which was Reckard’s previous position at Lafayette School Corporation.
“It’s that mentality of the buck stops here,” Reckard said earlier this week in an interview with the Tribune. “Probably the biggest difference is everyone looks (to me) for guidance.”
Reckard was named superintendent in April after longtime superintendent Randy McCracken announced he would retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
McCracken spent 27 years with Western and 10 as superintendent.
Reckard, who has lived in Howard County with her family for 20 years, was once principal at Maple Crest Middle School and also worked at Lafayette Park Elementary and Bon Air Middle schools.
The new superintendent said she’s trying to make the position her own, while also asking plenty of questions and wanting staff to feel valued and included as team members in the decision-making process.
“I don’t act like I know it all; I know I don’t,” Reckard said.
Both Assistant Superintendent Mark DuBois and middle school principal Tracy Horrell said the transition has been smooth.
“She’s done a nice really nice job of collaborating with people here,” DuBois said. “She’s done a really nice job of including people who have been here.”
And she wants staff to take care of themselves this year. It’s been an early message Reckard has communicated with Western teachers.
Last year was a year full of challenges, and it’s taken a toll.
“I really want them to focus on their well-being this year,” Reckard said.
Western administrators say the hope of a school year that feels a little more regular has teachers and staff enthusiastic for when students return on Aug. 11.
“They were excited to see that some things were going to be back close to before the pandemic,” Horrell said.
COVID-19 restrictions have been eased, there is no mask requirement at school, and there’s already more activity in and around school, such as high school band camp that took place this week.
“Last year, there was nobody here until, like, the first day of school,” DuBois said.
Educators are hopeful for the return of activities that make school feel a little more normal, like field trips.
“We’re starting pretty loose on restrictions, but we are able to tighten up if we need to,” Reckard said.
“We want to be as normal as we can,” DuBois added, “but we can’t let our guard down in the desire of wanting to be normal.”
Helping students catch up academically will be an important initiative for every school district. An Indiana Department of Education study predicts it will take more than one school year for students to recover.
Western used some federal pandemic relief funding to add a middle school interventionist and a few other positions, including teachers and aids. Reckard said the idea is to work with students in smaller groups.
The superintendent wants teachers to take the first few days of school to get to know their students.
“Learning isn’t going to happen unless the relationship is there,” Reckard said.
The school corporation is still working to fill some teacher and administration positions, including middle school assistant principal, following Melissa DeWeese‘s move to principal at Western Primary School.
Reckard said math and science teachers have been particularly hard to find. The difficulty even extends to administrator positions. The superintendent said a lot of teachers are leery to make the jump to administration because of the added stress of COVID-19 protocols.
The Western community is eager to help in any way they can. Reckard said she was impressed after meeting with Western’s parent teacher organization.
“All they want to do for students and staff is amazing,” she said.
When Reckard talks about the Western community, she’s likely to mention it feels like family. That sort of support has made the transition easier for the new superintendent.
“One of the things I appreciate the most is the warm welcome,” Reckard said. “It’s very clear that Panther Pride is a real thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.