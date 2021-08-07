Ivy Tech classes start Aug. 18
Ivy Tech Community College’s fall semester courses begin Aug. 18.
The start of the semester marks the rolls out of the college’s Ivy+ tuition model where tuition is frozen for the next two years and all required textbooks are free for the 2021-22 school year.
Tuition is the same for students who take 12 or more credits, regardless of amount.
The start of the semester will see hundreds of 16- and eight-week classes. Students also have the availability, through Learn Anywhere, to choose week-to-week if they will attend class in person or online.
The next term of eight-week courses begins Oct. 20. Registration is currently open.
VHS tapes available for sale at library
A large selection of used VHS tapes are available at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, according to officials with the Friends of the Library.
Numerous titles are available, including Disney movies, and best picture and academy-award winning movies.
Each video costs 10 cents, and they are available at the library, located at 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, at the Friends of the Library Green Bookshelf located on the main floor near the circulation desk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.