Peru schools’ gallery to be featured at museum
Nineteen works from the Peru Community Schools Fine Art Gallery will be on display at the Richmond Art Museum through April 30.
Titled “Modernist Works,” it is the first time in a long time the Peru gallery has loaned art work.
The Richmond Art Museum regularly draws visitors from Indianapolis and Cincinnati. The Richmond Art Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The PCS Fine Art Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
IUK’s PodFest returns for second year
Indiana University Kokomo is accepting submissions to its second annual PodFest.
The campuswide podcasting festival starts in March and features online and in-person events throughout the month.
Students, staff, faculty and community members can submit a podcast to the festival, which will award prizes in five different categories. Participants do not need to attend or work at IUK to take part in the event.
The contest and events are all free.
For more information, including how to submit and a schedule of events, visit www.iukpodfest.com. PodFest can also be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by searching “IUK PodFest.”
Duke awards schools $20K for reading program
The Duke Energy Foundation awarded Kokomo School Corporation with a $20,000 for its Summer Read Up with STEM! Discovery Program.
The program is for students entering kindergarten through third grade and aims to bridge the summer reading gap while building interest in the STEM field.
The grant is part of more than $300,000 the foundation awarded to K-12 programs in the state.
KHS class 1956 reunion dinner is Tuesday
The Kokomo High School class of 1956 will have a reunion dinner at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Martino’s.
All members of the graduating class are invited. Call 765-437-2129 if you plan to attend.
Eastern raises over $1K for Walk a Mile
The Eastern Howard School Corporation raised the most money among area school districts for the Kokomo Rescue Mission’s annual Walk a Mile fundraiser.
Eastern raised $1,114, earning the coveted pink sneaker trophy for a second consecutive year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.