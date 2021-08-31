‘Eastern Connection’
to perform
Music at the Fairgrounds will feature Eastern High School alumni in what is called the “Eastern Connection” at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Featured will be Larry Larowe, class of 1957; Paul Nicholson, class of 1964; Ed Hannah, class of 1967; Craig Trott, class of 1973; Michelle Porter, class of 1990; Michelle Lybrook, class of 1994; Marissa Schrock, class of 1999; and Joel Matthers, class of 2001.
The event, which will be held at the Howard County Fairgrounds, 790 N. Meridian St., Greentown, is free and attendees should bring lawn chairs. In case of rain, the concert will be inside cattle barn.
Fall book sale set at library
The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s Friends of the Library fall book sale will be held Oct. 7-9 at the main library.
From recent bestselling novels and how-to nonfiction to DVDs and picture books, attendees can shop from a wide array of items at affordable prices, according to a recent news release from the library.
Following is a list of hours:
For teachers: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 7
For Friends of the Library members: Noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 8; however, you can join that day for just $5 for an individual.
For everyone: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9
The Friends of the Library is a group of citizens who believe libraries are an important part of a thriving community. Proceeds from book sales are used to provide items for the library such as, but not limited to, book carts and funds for equipment, according to the release.
Library officials appreciate the use of face masks during the event.
First ‘Broadway in Indianapolis’ set
INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets are on sale for the musical “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” the first show this year in the “Broadway in Indianapolis” series.
Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” will play at Clowes Memorial Hall from Oct. 19-24 for eight performances. Tickets are available at broadwayinindianapolis.com or by calling 1-800-982-2787.
The show tells the story of Willy Wonka, world-famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, who is opening his factory gates. Charlie Bucket and four other golden ticket winners embark on a journey through Wonka’s world of pure imagination.
Summit highlights innovations in land
WEST LAFAYETTE — Hoosiers passionate about land use planning for agriculture and natural resources can now register for the Indiana Land Use Summit workshop hosted by Purdue Extension and the Indiana Land Resources Council.
The virtual workshop will convene from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 8-9. A policy update panel with the American Planning Association-Indiana chapter, Indiana Farm Bureau, The Nature Conservancy and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture kicks off the workshop with an overview of the key legislative outcomes impacting land use decision making from the 2021 Legislative Session, according to a news release from Purdue Extension.
Keynote speaker Matthew Mazzotta will discuss community-specific public projects that integrate new forms of civic participation and social engagement into the built environment. The closing speaker, Sarah Banas Mills, will address land use considerations of solar energy, especially for those largest installations, and the positive and negative local impacts of these projects.
Attendees can choose from three concurrent sessions of nine presentations with themes of climate change and renewable energy community planning, community engagement processes for land use planning and innovations in environmental planning.
Register for the workshop at http://www.purdue.edu/conferences/INLandUseSummit2021. For more information, contact Kara Salazar at salazark@purdue.edu.
