School to host virtual enrollment week
Ivy Tech Community College will host a Virtual Express Enrollment Week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Monday, Sept. 21 to Friday, Sept. 25. During the event, prospective students will complete their enrollment steps virtually and sign up for classes that start Oct. 26.
Interested participants must RSVP. During the appointment, participants will receive assistance with assessment, meeting with an advisor, and registering for classes.
Starting in October, Ivy Tech will offer eight-week courses in a wide range of programs including healthcare, IT, manufacturing and more. There are also short-term certificate options that are entirely online and available for free through the Workforce Ready Grant.
For more information or to RSVP, visit ivytech.edu/eeday.
New program launched
Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo is welcoming students to participate in its new Career Coaching and Employer Connections [CCEC] program, which brings together career development and employer outreach to meet the needs of the workforce.
Created with the student in mind, CCEC creates a cohesive model for student and employer engagement. This new, more strategic approach will emphasize comprehensive career readiness practices offered alongside academic preparation throughout a student’s college experience.
For students, the Career Coaching and Employer Connections program will provide the opportunity for:
• Creation of a Career Development Portfolio. Students can showcase why an employer should hire them in this portfolio, which will include resume, cover letter, LinkedIn profile, work-and-learn experiences, and the professional network and connections they have built with support from their CCEC team.
• Career coaching. A focused, one-to-one relationship will help students figure out the right steps for a career path that matches their values, interests, personality, and skills.
• Work-and-learn experiences. Students will have the opportunity to build relationships with employers and gain direct experience in careers that interest them; examples include working with professionals in a tech company or assisting on a Human Resources team in a healthcare organization.
For employers, the CCEC program represents a new commitment to helping them find top talent for their workforce needs. It also offers opportunities to skill-up current employees with custom training. By closely aligning the student experience with employer needs, the CCEC program is designed meet the specific skills and training needs of employers in Indiana and neighboring states.
The College is rolling out the new model to its 18 campuses through a phased approach over four years. Kokomo, along with Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, South Bend/Elkhart, Sellersburg, and Madison, were in the lead phase that began last fall. The Kokomo Service Area includes Cass, Fulton, Howard, Miami and Tipton counties
To learn more about services and opportunities offered by the CCEC, contact Stephen Waddel by email at swaddel@ivytech.edu or by phone at 765-252-5545.
Chancellor named to national panel
Dean McCurdy, chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College’s Kokomo Service Area, has been named to a three-year term on the American Association of Community Colleges’ Commission on Structured Pathways.
The commission brings together academic leaders from across the nation to focus on strategies for scaling community college pathways across systems, states, and the nation. According to the organization, the commission will contribute to the development of the AACC Pathways resources and related work by identifying pertinent resources, technical assistance expertise, and college examples, as well as through review of emerging evidence on the effectiveness of pathways.
“This opportunity to represent Ivy Tech on a national stage is exciting given Indiana’s commitment to establishing clear pathways between high school and Ivy Tech as well as between Ivy Tech and Indiana’s four-year colleges and employers,” McCurdy said. “Our statewide curriculum, stackable credentials, and guaranteed transfer agreements already give Ivy Tech students advantages in preparing for the workforce and with transfer, but there is always more we can learn from others.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.