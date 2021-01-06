The Kokomo Tribune has had a downtown presence since 1850, when it was a weekly paper called The Howard Tribune.
Six years later, T.C. Philips purchased the Tribune and boosted its reputation as a quality newspaper. He also rebuilt the building after it was struck by a tornado in 1862.
A photo taken in the early 1870s shows the newly constructed building, located at the southwest corner of Buckeye and Mulberry streets, according to a photo caption on the Howard County Historical Society’s website.
In the 1916-1917 city directory, the Tribune’s location is listed at the southwest corner of Walnut and Union streets, where the city parking garage is now located.
Randy Smith, curatorial assistant at the historical society, said the 1918-1919 city directory lists the Tribune’s location at the northeast corner of Mulberry and Union streets, which is where it sits today.
The paper’s physical address of 300 N. Union St. first showed up in the 1950-51 directory, even though the Tribune had been at that location for decades.
Over the years, the building was added onto and expanded.
