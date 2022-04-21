BUNKER HILL — The Nickel Plate Trail group has received $3.6 million to construct a paved path from Grissom Air Museum to McGrawsville that will eventually connect to Converse.
The money comes from the state’s Next Level Trails program, which on Wednesday awarded 38 communities and nonprofit organizations in total $65 million during its third round of the grant.
The program marks the largest infusion of trail funding in the state’s history. To date, $120 million has been awarded to build 190 miles of trails throughout Indiana.
Mike Kuepper, president of the nonprofit Nickel Plate Trail group, said they had applied for $5 million from the program, which would have allowed them to connect the trail to Converse. He said the $3.6 million is enough to pave the trail to the unincorporated town of McGrawsville.
Crews had already started preliminary site work between Bunker Hill and Maconaquah School Corporation, including clearing brush and laying down gravel. Kuepper said that gives the project a jump start on paving, which they hope will begin later this year on that section.
The new 19-mile route is being dubbed the Mac Trail. It follows an old Pennsylvania Railroad line that crosses over U.S. 31 and then runs through the towns of Bunker Hill, McGrawsville and Amboy before hitting Converse. The Mac Trail will connect to the Nickel Plate Trail in Bunker Hill.
At the same time, the pathway would fill in a major gap on the Great American Rail Trail, which runs through Indiana to connect Washington, D.C., to the Pacific Ocean in Washington state.
Kuepper said besides paving, the money will also fund a major culvert repair project along the trail just east of U.S. 31 and the construction of a bridge over a ditch. It should also pay to build a tunnel underneath a street in Bunker Hill, which is necessary due to the grading of the land, he said.
As the project gets underway, Kuepper will continue acquiring property on the section from McGrawsville to Converse required to complete the project. He said in total, the nonprofit has acquired around 70% of the property they need.
Kuepper said he’s also working with Grissom Air Museum to build a trailhead parking lot at the facility, located just east of Grissom Air Reserve Base.
In the end, he said, the project will be an economic boon and quality-of-life upgrade not only for Miami County, but for the whole region. Kuepper said a recent survey of trail users found many bikers are traveling from as far away as Chicago to use the area’s trails.
“It will have a huge impact on tourism,” he said. “Some people will use it to ride cross country, but there are a lot more people who might just want to ride in the region. With the location of Peru and Kokomo, it gives more people a reason to come to our area to bike.”
