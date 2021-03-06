PERU — The Nickel Plate Trail organization is kicking off a major push to construct a 19-mile paved pathway connecting the Grissom Air Museum to Converse.
The new route is being dubbed the Mac Trail, and will follow an old Pennsylvania Railroad line that runs through the towns of Bunker Hill, McGrawsville and Amboy before hitting Converse.
At the same time, the pathway would fill in a major gap on the Great American Rail Trail, which will run from Washington, D.C., to the Pacific Ocean in Washington state.
Mike Kuepper, president of the Nickel Plate Trail, said the group has spent around six years acquiring roughly 70% of all the property along the route. Parts of it have already started to be cleared.
Now, how quickly the project can be finished hinges on whether the group receives grant funding through the state's Next Level Trails program.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has set aside $90 million for the program, which is the largest infusion of trails funding in state history. So far, the program has awarded $54.3 million in funding for more than 112 miles of trail throughout Indiana.
Kuepper said he is working with a consultant to put together a grant application for the program. He said they would need between $5 million and $6 million to complete the route, which includes laying down asphalt and rehabilitating old railroad bridges.
If the group does receive grant funding, the route from the Grissom Air Museum to Bunker would likely be the first stretch paved, Kuepper said, since nearly all that property has been acquired. He said the idea would be to put in a parking lot near the museum as the trail head.
"There's a lot of potential there," he said. "Even that small stretch would open up the trail to the Grissom Air Museum. In my opinion, that would be a huge benefit to them."
Kuepper said completion of the project is years away, but he hopes to open a stretch in the near future from Bunker Hill to the Maconaquah School Corporation. The section would be unpaved, but would provide a safe path for kids who might want to walk to school.
The end goal for the pathway is to create a new trail that will boost the local economy and bring bring more tourism to the county and its towns, Kuepper said.
"A rising tide raises all boats," he said. "I think businesses and the whole area will benefit from this expansion."
Kuepper said the other major goal is to fill in a large gap on the Great American Rail Trail. In Indiana, the pathway runs from Richmond to south Chicago, including the stretch of the Nickel Plate Trail from Bunker Hill to Rochester.
In total, the national trail would span over 3,700 miles and connect more than 145 existing trails. Over half the pathway is already complete, according to its website.
Kuepper said he is now looking for volunteers and donors interested in getting the Mac Trail project off the ground. He said many trail expansions have the backing and funding from local governments, but their organization is a nonprofit that relies solely on volunteers.
"Everything is needed, because this is a big project," he said. "We're just a group of hardy volunteers who are taking on a big task, but this task has huge potential for the area."
