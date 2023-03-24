Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) is well into its newest area project.
The utility company is installing 18.5 miles of new 24-inch natural gas steel pipeline from north of Walton to the site of the future StarPlus Energy gigafactory on the northeast side of the city of Kokomo as part of its “Cass, Howard and Miami County Gas Expansion Project.” The company is also building a new station facility with new valve settings and safety components north of Walton and a new customer facility in Kokomo near the site of the electric vehicle battery plant.
The purpose, according to a company fact sheet, is to provide natural gas service to StarPlus Energy. The project is expected to last through November. Work will mostly occur between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, though evening and weekend work may be needed occasionally to meet deadlines.
The project is the reason why a stretch of U.S. 31 southbound near Indiana 18 is down to one lane. NIPSCO says area residents should expect temporary lane/road closures during the project.
Not only will the new natural gas lines serve the gigafactory, NIPSCO says it will lay the foundation for future regional economic growth in the area by providing “future opportunities for gas expansion.”
