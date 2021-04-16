A project by the Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) to install 77 miles of new gas lines in the city is about halfway finished, but the end date for the work has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NIPSCO launched the $177-million project in 2019 installing new natural gas service lines and meters for 6,242 customers and upgrading 38 regulator stations around the city.
Megan Henning, project communications lead for NIPSCO, said so far the company has installed 32 miles of line and connected around 3,000 customers in south central Kokomo.
Crews are currently working from North Washington Street heading southwest to Corby Street. After that, the project will move to Kingston Road toward Park Road and install another 21 miles of line connecting 1,700 more customers.
The project was meant to be finished at the end of this year, but the timeline has been pushed back to 2022 after crews were forced to stop entering customers' houses last year during the pandemic, Henning said.
She said crews will start upgrading the first regulator station this fall, and complete the remaining 37 next year, including installing more safety features to the systems.
"It's a really important upgrade for the city of Kokomo," Henning said. "Safety is the foundation of our business, so we're committed to continuously improving our natural gas delivery system."
The company said customers should be prepared for some digging and disruption as crews complete the project. Workers will need to briefly turn off customers’ gas service and potentially move the current location of the meter. Crews may also be required to dig in customers’ yard.
A NIPSCO representative will reach out to every customer to schedule the work. The company said it estimates the entire appointment, including service interruption, to take approximately four to six hours. This time frame may vary depending on customer availability.
The company said it will restore any area that was disrupted as a result of the work. After the project is complete, crews will put back fences, lay black dirt and reseed.
Work is scheduled to occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but crews may need to work weekends and evenings to honor customer appointments.
Crews will work with the contractors Meade and Infrasource, and all of the employees and contractors can be identified by marked vehicles and a photo ID they are required to carry.
NIPSCO officials said it will work with the city of Kokomo to minimize road closures and blockages, but asked drivers to be alert and use caution since company vehicles and equipment are often in the street while crews work.
The project is part of its overall, ongoing system modernization plan to ensure long-term safety and reliability for customers across northern Indiana. NIPSCO officials say the project will enhance safety features in the gas system, add reliability to services for years to come and require less maintenance work in the future.
"NIPSCO really appreciates the patience of the community and thanks them while we continue to work," Henning said. "We continue to work with the city to coordinate work and minimize the impact to customers."
