Northern Indiana Public Service Co. is seeking approval from state regulators for a natural gas rate hike that would lead to higher bills for customers. ‘
NIPSCO, a subsidiary of Merrillville-based NiSource Inc., says an average residential customer using 70 therms per month would see a monthly increase of $9 per month, or about 17% — but would also pay $24.50 as a base service fee, instead of the current $14 charge.
Company officials stated that if the rate hike is approved by the IURC, the two-phase increase would go into effect next September.
“Maintaining a safe system and ensuring the safety of our customers and communities is ingrained in all facets of the work we do now, and it will continue to drive how we operate in the future,” Mike Hooper, NIPSCO president and chief operating officer, said in a recent news release. “This request will allow for essential resources and investments to sustain the integrity of our infrastructure while balancing costs and improvements to better serve our customers.”
The company says the amount would lead to about $115 million in added revenue annually, money it said would go toward improvements.
