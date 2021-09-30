Northern Indiana Public Service Co. is seeking an increase in its natural gas rates that would lead to higher bills for customers.

Merrillville-based NiSource, the parent company of NIPSCO, is asking state regulators to allow it to increase base natural gas rates. A residential customer using 70 therms per month who is paying $55 currently would see a projected increase of $9 per month, or 17%.

If the price hike is approved, the company says the hike will happen in two phases beginning next September.

By increasing customers' monthly bills, the utility wants to raise an additional $115 million a year to invest in its natural gas system.

“Maintaining a safe system and ensuring the safety of our customers and communities is ingrained in all facets of the work we do now and it will continue to drive how we operate in the future,” said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO’s president and chief operating officer in a release. “This request will allow for essential resources and investments to sustain the integrity of our infrastructure while balancing costs and improvements to better serve our customers.”

NIPSCO's request will go before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, which will ultimately decide either to accept the increase as submitted, approve an increase but at a lower rate or vote down the proposal altogether.