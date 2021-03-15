Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 33F. ESE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 33F. ESE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.