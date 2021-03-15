Kokomo firefighters Monday battled an early morning trailer fire at Riley Modern MHP at 2700 N. Washington St.
According to initial scanner traffic, the fire, which was fully engulfed when first responders arrived, was contained to a single vacant trailer. There were no injuries reported in the incident.
The fire is still under investigation, and officials indicate that a more detailed fire report will be completed Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.