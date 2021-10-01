Police say no one was injured when a single-engine prop plane crashed near the Glenndale Airport in rural Howard County late Thursday afternoon.
According to Howard County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jordan Buckley, preliminary investigation indicates that dispatch was notified around 5 p.m. Thursday that the aircraft had crashed into a field and flipped on its top near the airport, which is located at 3460 S. 400 West.
The unidentified male pilot was then able to get himself out of the aircraft, Buckley noted, and he appeared to be the only occupant.
The man was treated on scene for minor injuries and then released, and police released no further details of the crash pending further investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), whom Buckley said was called in on Friday.
Thursday's crash was the second such incident that occurred near the Glenndale Airport in a little over a year.
On Sept. 20, 2020, Kokomo resident Jerral Long, 63, as well as Carmel brothers, Liam Kelly, 17, and Reece Kelly, 15, were killed when their Piper PA-32 aircraft was attempting to land during the airport's "Glenndale Days," a private event which celebrates Kokomo's chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association.
One of the plane's passengers, a then-17-year-old Greentown man, was also injured during that crash.
