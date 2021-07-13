GREENTOWN — No one could deny, with the smell of cooked, fried and sweetened food in the air, that it was any other time than fair week at the Howard County Fairgrounds on Monday afternoon.

Howard County Fair - Monday

1 of 46

Food is a staple of any county fair, and there’s no shortage of choices for fair patrons this year.

A stroll through the fair sees lemonade, soft pretzel and tenderloin options at nearly every corner.

HC Fair Monday 44.jpg

One of the newest vendors at the Howard County 4-H Fair is Fire-N-The Hole wood-fired brick oven pizza, operated by Brent and Stacey Reed. Brent Reed takes a pizza out of the oven Monday afternoon as Zack Stump gets ready to cut it.

You can also find shave ice, snow cones and other sweet treats. You can get your sweets fried, if you want. Or maybe you want some fried vegetables. You can get those, too.

Looking for something less Americana? There are Chinese and Mexican food options, as well.

One could probably sample food from two or three booths a day and still not come close to trying most of the options.

HC Fair Monday 42.jpg

Bricson Slabaugh, 17, makes a jumbo lemon shake-up Monday at the Howard County 4-H Fair.

One of the newest food vendors is Fire-N-The-Hole, of Warsaw, specializing in wood-fired pizza.

Ready in just 90 seconds, Fire-N-The Hole pizza has a wood, smoky flavor.

Stacey and Brent Reed founded the business after their son wanted a brick fired oven. They built one for a backyard birthday party and it eventually gave them a business idea.

“We still have that oven, it’s on our back patio,” Stacey said.

Fire-N-The Hole offers 22 different kinds of pizza, including dessert pizza plus its Horsin Around pizza.

Made with mashed potatoes, prime rib, horseradish sauce, onion and mozzarella and parmesan cheese, Horsin Around is like Sunday dinner on a pizza.

Stacey said they checked out the Howard County Fair last year and were asked to set up this year after a friend of a fair organizer tried their pizza.

“We really like the fair,” Stacey said. “It’s a nice hometown feel.”

If you’re looking for barbecue, follow the smoky smells to Gabby Kitchen. Based out of Brooksville, Florida, the food vendor has been at the fair before. Fair patrons have a full slate of meats to choose from.

Staff recommends the steak and cheese.

If you want to fill up while contributing to a good cause, consider the Greentown Lions Cafeteria or the Junior 4-H leaders’ booth.

Manned by Greentown Lions members, the cafeteria is a good place to grab some food and escape the sun, or rain, depending on the day.

Money raised by the service group goes toward community outreach programs, such as food baskets for needy families during the holidays, as well as scholarships for local students.

“We help when the need is there,” said Teresa Grabor, Lions Club member.

The Junior Leaders’ booth is next to the Livestock Pavilion and offers food at an affordable price.

A few dollars spent here helps pay for 4-H activities during the rest of the year, such as workshops and trips.

“It’s a way to fund the extracurricular stuff throughout the year and learn leadership skills,” said Dan Hunt, Junior Leaders advisor.

There’s plenty of time to get your fair food fix. The Howard County 4-H Fair runs through Saturday.

Spencer Durham can be reached at 765-454-8598, by email at spencer.durham@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @Durham_KT.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you