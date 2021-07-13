One of the newest vendors at the Howard County 4-H Fair is Fire-N-The Hole wood-fired brick oven pizza, operated by Brent and Stacey Reed. Brent Reed takes a pizza out of the oven Monday afternoon as Zack Stump gets ready to cut it.
Warsaw-based Fire-N-The Hole wood-fired brick oven pizza is one of the newest food vendors at the Howard County 4-H Fair this year. It offers 22 different types of pizza.
Bricson Slabaugh, 17, makes a jumbo lemon shake-up Monday at the Howard County 4-H Fair.
Seven year-old twins Brylee and Warren Rayls enjoy corn dogs Monday at the Howard County 4-H Fair.
There is no shortage of food options for fair patrons this year.
GREENTOWN — No one could deny, with the smell of cooked, fried and sweetened food in the air, that it was any other time than fair week at the Howard County Fairgrounds on Monday afternoon.
Aubrie Sparling, 16, is shown Monday with one of her goats at the fair.
Kylie Salsberry with her twins, Nico and Jace, look at the photo entries with daughter, Cambri, at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Monday.
Hunter Boxell carries his entry Monday during check in of the Crop, Floriculture and Garden entries in the 4-H contest at the Howard County 4-H Fair.
Breyton Hensley ties his entry on his corn stalk while entering it in the 4-h contest at the Howard County Fair.
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Anthony Dunten prepares his goat for the 4-h show at the Howard County Fair.
Mini 4-H members recite the Pledge of Allegiance before the start of the goat show Monday at the Howard County 4-H Fair.
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Cora Bartrum setting her animal up during the goat show at the Howard County Fair.
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Patrick Kenney makes sure the judge sees him while showing his sheep at the Howard County Fair.
Isaac Guffey shows his sheep Monday at the fair.
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
U.S. Army SSG Curtis Hart flies in a Blackhawk simulator Monday at the Howard County 4-H Fair.
The Navy simulator gives everyone a 3-D experience including Caleb Schlechty at the Howard County Fair.
The Navy simulator gives everyone a 3-D experience including Olivia Muse at the Howard County Fair.
7-12-21 The Navy simulator gives everyone a 3-D experience including Olivia Muse at the Howard County Fair. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Jackie Paul gets the next person ready for a 3-D experience in the Navy trailer at Howard County Fair.
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Howard County Fair - Monday
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
7-12-21 Howard County Fair Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Food is a staple of any county fair, and there’s no shortage of choices for fair patrons this year.
A stroll through the fair sees lemonade, soft pretzel and tenderloin options at nearly every corner.
You can also find shave ice, snow cones and other sweet treats. You can get your sweets fried, if you want. Or maybe you want some fried vegetables. You can get those, too.
Looking for something less Americana? There are Chinese and Mexican food options, as well.
One could probably sample food from two or three booths a day and still not come close to trying most of the options.
One of the newest food vendors is Fire-N-The-Hole, of Warsaw, specializing in wood-fired pizza.
Ready in just 90 seconds, Fire-N-The Hole pizza has a wood, smoky flavor.
Stacey and Brent Reed founded the business after their son wanted a brick fired oven. They built one for a backyard birthday party and it eventually gave them a business idea.
“We still have that oven, it’s on our back patio,” Stacey said.
Fire-N-The Hole offers 22 different kinds of pizza, including dessert pizza plus its Horsin Around pizza.
Made with mashed potatoes, prime rib, horseradish sauce, onion and mozzarella and parmesan cheese, Horsin Around is like Sunday dinner on a pizza.
Stacey said they checked out the Howard County Fair last year and were asked to set up this year after a friend of a fair organizer tried their pizza.
“We really like the fair,” Stacey said. “It’s a nice hometown feel.”
If you’re looking for barbecue, follow the smoky smells to Gabby Kitchen. Based out of Brooksville, Florida, the food vendor has been at the fair before. Fair patrons have a full slate of meats to choose from.
Staff recommends the steak and cheese.
If you want to fill up while contributing to a good cause, consider the Greentown Lions Cafeteria or the Junior 4-H leaders’ booth.
Manned by Greentown Lions members, the cafeteria is a good place to grab some food and escape the sun, or rain, depending on the day.
Money raised by the service group goes toward community outreach programs, such as food baskets for needy families during the holidays, as well as scholarships for local students.
“We help when the need is there,” said Teresa Grabor, Lions Club member.
The Junior Leaders’ booth is next to the Livestock Pavilion and offers food at an affordable price.
A few dollars spent here helps pay for 4-H activities during the rest of the year, such as workshops and trips.
“It’s a way to fund the extracurricular stuff throughout the year and learn leadership skills,” said Dan Hunt, Junior Leaders advisor.
There’s plenty of time to get your fair food fix. The Howard County 4-H Fair runs through Saturday.
