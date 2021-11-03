A summer school board meeting is likely to include the hiring of at least a few teachers.
Sometimes, they come just weeks before the start of the school year, leaving new teachers without much time to plan lessons and set up their classrooms — let alone find a place to live and then move there.
It’s the result of a smaller pool of available teachers and many schools vying for the same teaching candidates.
Sadie Pugh was one of those teachers.
Pugh started applying for teaching positions as soon as she graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University.
Willing to go just about anywhere, she applied to two or three dozen jobs but prioritized local openings as a North Miami grad.
It wasn’t until June when Pugh started getting calls for interviews, but once she did, they came rolling in.
“I think there was a day I got eight or nine calls,” she said.
They continued into the first few weeks of school.
Pugh accepted a middle school English position at Taylor Middle School in July. She said the school’s atmosphere convinced her to take the job.
Over the summer, Pugh had to set up her classroom, get to know her colleagues and learn the curriculum and how Taylor schools wanted it taught — all while also searching for apartments.
“It is very hectic,” she said. “Any teacher just graduating or coming into a new school will tell you it’s hectic.”
Vying for the same teachers
Heather Hord has watched the candidate pool shrink in her 12 years at Taylor. The middle school principal said there used to be a time when schools would choose who they interviewed from the application pool.
Now, depending on the position, Taylor interviews everybody.
“It’s definitely gotten tough in terms of the depth of the pool,” Hord said.
Some openings receive no applications. Foreign language and middle school science teacher positions have been tough to fill.
Hord said science teachers have the ability to work in the corporate sector, given their education, at places like Eli Lilly.
Corporations can offer more money than a small school corporation like Taylor can.
“We’re not going to keep up with that,” Hord said.
The principal said the influx of state funding for education, and the requirement that first-year teachers make $40,000, should help make teaching positions more appealing.
Taylor’s new collective bargaining contract with teachers bumped up first-year pay to $38,000. The parties are expected to negotiate a new contract next year, with the intent of meeting the $40,000 minimum salary, which goes into effect for the 2022-23 school year.
Hord said many of the applicants they get are from the area or are moving back. For example, Taylor has an elementary teacher who was living in Florida but is originally from the area.
Hord said applicants usually apply to schools within a certain radius of their home.
Schools within this radius end up competing for the same teachers. Hord said if a school misses out on their first choice, they’ll reach out to the school the teacher chose and ask about other applicants they had for the position.
“There are phone calls made,” she said.
Leave no stone unturned
Ruth Foster retired after more than 20 years in teaching, but she’s on her eighth stint filling in at Tri-Central.
This time, she’s teaching Indiana history to all of Tri-Central’s fourth graders. She’s taught second, third, fifth and eighth grade before.
Foster is filling in until a permanent teacher is hired.
“That’s my passion, and they knew I could do it,” she said.
Foster got a call the Monday before the start of school asking if she could fill in. She reported on Wednesday, and kids were in class on Friday.
“I was really surprised,” Foster said. “I was totally shocked they called.”
Situations like Foster’s is how schools typically prefer to fill long-term vacancies. It’s better than having multiple substitutes or pulling school staff from other buildings, Hord said, because it gives students consistency.
“I’m not ashamed to call up a retired teacher and ask, ‘Are you interested?’” Hord said.
The principal said she’ll hit up Indiana University Kokomo and other area colleges about education students who need to complete their student teaching hours.
“You become very resourceful, and you’re not afraid to ask,” she said.
A teacher who leaves mid-semester, particularly in the fall, is one of the toughest positions to fill because most people in the teaching profession aren’t looking for a job in the middle of the school year.
Those who stay
Pugh started the school year living up near Peru and making the 45-minute, one-way commute for the first month of the school year.
“It was day to day, basically, for a long time,” she said.
She greatly reduced her commute — and stress — when she moved to Kokomo in September.
Pugh said she isn’t taking as much work home with her since she can stay longer after school. It’s made for a better work-life balance.
The same atmosphere that led her to take the job has helped her acclimate as a first-year teacher.
“Having a support system is vital,” she said. “It’s a make-or-break thing.”
Pugh said she knows teachers who are burning out due to not having that in-school support.
The support Pugh has found at Taylor is likely due to the fact that those who have stuck with teaching, despite disparities in pay and other stressors, are committed to the profession.
Hord said this is especially true among younger teachers, as they are of a generation who are more likely to change jobs and careers than their parents ever were.
“For us, the teachers who are staying, you’re like, ‘This is what they want to do,’” Hord said. “If you stick with it, your heart’s in it.”
