A purple bench on Northwestern Elementary’s playground reads “Be the reason someone smiles today.”
Called the Buddy Bench, it’s a place to sit during recess when they’re feeling lonely, left out or just want someone to play with. Other students see them sitting on the bench and offer to include them in recess activities.
It’s the newest addition to recess, thanks to a class of third graders.
Kimberly Maynard’s third grade class used funds raised from their create-a-cupcake project last year to purchase the bench, which is made out of recycled milk jugs.
Students came up with their own cupcakes, design, toppings and even icing colors. J. Edwards Fine Chocolates & Gourmet Cakes made the cupcakes and students sold them to their parents and school staff.
Maynard said her students wanted to do something to help the school family.
“It was completely up to them,” she said.
The students were inspired by “The Buddy Bench” by Patty Brozo, a book they read in class. The story is about a group of students who create a bench for others to say, “I want to play” when at recess.
“We’re really excited for it to be included in our school culture,” Maynard said.
The Buddy Bench came in this school year and was built by The Roudebush Company in Star City
Ryan Wood, student support coordinator, is working with other classes to educate them about the book and bench.
“It’s a unifying piece,” he said.
The Buddy Bench is still fairly new, but school staff said they’ve seen students take advantage of it. It’s a heartwarming moment when a student is sitting on the bench and other rush over to them.
“I think when kids realize it’s something good to do, they do it,” Maynard said.
More fun at recess is the immediate payoff, but staff hopes the Buddy Bench has a long-lasting impact on students.
“Above all else we want kids to be heard and compassionate to others,” said Principal Tiffany Myers.
Maynard hopes her students learn they’re never too old to make a difference. Making someone smile is one way to do so.
“We have the philosophy that you don’t have to be young to change the world,” she said. “I think letting them see they can lead … and capable of making a difference is huge.”
