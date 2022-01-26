Northwestern announced in a recent email to parents that it will no longer contact trace students.
A heavily scrutinized and often criticized practice, contact tracing involves quarantining students who were within a certain distance of a student who tested positive.
The school corporation said it was “pausing” contact tracing after it reviewed data indicating that less than 1% of contact-traced students tested positive for the virus. The exact figure is .054%, according to Northwestern.
It’s not to say students aren’t testing positive for COVID — 91 students have tested positive at Northwestern since Jan. 6 — but those students aren’t getting it from others at school.
The email stated the school corporation will focus on positive cases among students and staff.
Students returned to class Monday after spending most of last week at home due to staff shortages.
Superintendent Kristen Bilkey did not return a request for comment.
Bilkey said in the email to parents last week that the school corporation would review its decision if any “unforeseen extenuating circumstances” require contact tracing.
A close contact is someone who was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes. They are to quarantine for five days, if asymptomatic, and wear a mask for another five days. The are some exceptions to this rule, including if a school has a mask requirement.
An asymptomatic close contact does not have to quarantine if a school has a mask requirement. The Indiana State Department of Health made this change in the fall following outcry from parents upset that their children, with no COVID symptoms, were being sent home in droves.
Asymptomatic close contacts who are fully vaccinated also do not have to quarantine, though they should wear a mask at school for 10 days, according to the ISDH.
Not all schools are following these requirements verbatim. Some area schools have adopted an in-school quarantine option where a student does not have to stay at home so long as they wear mask at school for 10 days.
In an ISDH update dated Jan. 6, the department reiterated that contact tracing “is not optional.”
Schools have been modifying or in some cases not following the rules set forth by the ISDH since the start of the school year. However, what, if any, consequences there are for schools remains to be seen.
The state health department has skirted questions in the past about consequences for schools that do not follow proper COVID policies.
The department said, “We continue to work with schools to stress the importance of following all the control measures for communicable diseases …” when asked in August about schools deviating from stated protocols.
