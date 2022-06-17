A corporation-wide improvement project is in the works at Northwestern that will see secure entrances at every school building, fix wear and tear and result in a modern-day facilities upgrade.
Northwestern is set to pay off its last major project, which saw the construction of a fieldhouse and auditorium, along with the installation of three athletic fields. The school corporation took on a significant amount of debt to finance the project.
With debt coming off the books, it means Northwestern can take on more to finance its next project, which encompasses the entire corporation.
This financing method is called debt replacement. By replacing old debt with new debt, the tax rate stays the same.
This is the same way Eastern’s new athletic facility and Kokomo High School’s softball stadium are being financed. It’s also how KHS will afford its new swimming facility.
Northwestern is aiming to spend not more than $51 million. How much the corporation ultimately takes on will depend on a few financial factors, but $51 million is the max Northwestern can take on without raising taxes.
“We waited for as long as we could to make sure it’s tax neutral,” said CFO Jamie Bolser.
If assessed property values exceed growth expectations, it could have the opposite impact — a tax decrease.
“In essence, it could be a tax deduction,” Bolser said.
This $51 million figure is based on projected assessed valuation growth and market rates. Bolser said if, for any unforeseen reason, taking on $51 million would result in a tax increase, the school corporation will lower how much it borrows.
The amount of debt Northwestern will take on will be determined later this year. The school board will approve a preliminary project scope in July.
Northwestern conducted walkthroughs of each school building with staff, administration, parents and community members to determine needs.
Superintendent Kristen Bilkey said walkthroughs put the schools’ needs in perspective for the community.
“I think that’s been the most helpful,” she said.
The project isn’t expected to go out to bid until early next year, with construction beginning next summer. Improvements will be made over the course of a few years in order to minimize disruptions.
More than a third of planned improvements are renovations, with safety making up about 28.5% and new construction about 30%.
The following is a school-by-school rundown of prominent fixes proposed for each school building in the Northwestern School Corporation.
A complete list can be found on the school’s website, https://www.nwsc.k12.in.us/, by clicking on the “2022 Facilities Project” link.
Northwestern Elementary
While visitors have to be buzzed in at every Northwestern school, one of the main issues that will be fixed with the improvement project is security.
Secure entrances are proposed for each school building.
Another issue not exclusive to Northwestern Elementary is single-pane windows. The windows are not energy efficient and are no longer used as exterior windows, especially for schools.
Replacing single-pane windows corporation-wide will be a money saver.
“There’s a huge amount of energy loss associated with single-pane windows,” said Jeff Layden, director of operations. “This is one area we are certainly behind in.”
Doors throughout the building and at entrances show years of wear and tear. They’re in need of an upgrade. Restrooms also show their age, according to Layden. The layout itself is outdated as there is a rusty radiator next to a set of urinals.
Reconfiguring the playground is another safety-inspired fix. A parking lot sits between the school and the playground on the south side of the campus.
This is also where deliveries for the kitchen are dropped off, meaning trucks drive through the area.
“We have deliveries going right through recess,” Layden said last month during a public presentation about the project. “I think that’s something we need to address.”
Northwestern Elementary is the only building that drains to the surface. This means all rain that falls on the roof travels through downspouts to the ground. Other buildings drain to underground tiles.
“After it rains, it stays there for days,” Layden said.
To make the point, Layden showed a picture of standing water in the elementary courtyard taken after a few days of summer-like temperatures in May.
Northwestern Middle/High
Some improvements slated for the middle and high schools are inspired by students.
First and foremost is the cafeteria. Students have remarked how institutionalized the cafeteria feels without natural light. Administration heard them loud and clear. More windows are coming to the cafeteria.
The tiered steps in the cafeteria — which once doubled as an auditorium — will also be removed, eliminating a tripping hazard.
“(Their) voices are in this (project),” Bilkey said.
Students also inspired renovations for Center Hall. One of the main hallways, it will be renovated for an expansion of career and technical classes, which students have asked for.
“We have a large amount of square footage, but it’s not being used properly,” Layden said.
Students have complained about the restrooms for years. They’re slated for a much-needed upgrade. The middle school restrooms are the most used in the corporation, however, they’re some of the smallest.
“For the amount of use these get, we need to rethink them,” Layden said.
Administration is aiming to improve traffic flow at the main campus. Pick up and drop off sees cars lined up in both directions on 400 West.
“We gotta address that,” Layden said. “We gotta get people off county roads.”
The south wall of the middle and high school, which has two stories of windows, needs some shoring up. Rain and moisture get in, leading to water damage in ceiling tiles.
High school locker rooms and communal showers, which Layden said are nearly impossible to upkeep due to their age, will be renovated.
The Northwestern School Board is still mulling one potential upgrade — a middle school expansion. This would move sixth graders to the middle school and add up to seven classrooms.
The expansion was discussed during last week’s board meeting, and a final decision is expected at the July meeting.
Howard Elementary
Howard Elementary faces many of the same issues as Northwestern Elementary.
Some of the improvements are needed due to the age of the school. Parts of Howard Elementary are more than 100 years old — the school was built in 1917 — with other parts dating back to the 1970s.
Some of the restrooms are original and have exposed heating and plumbing pipes. Layden said some of the doors are not up to building code.
A top priority at Howard is better traffic flow at pick-up and drop-off times. Traffic tends to spill out onto North 300 East. Layden showed a photo of cars parked alongside the road as a semi-truck tried to go around them.
“That happens every single day,” he said.
Cabinetry and storage were deemed priorities during the walkthrough and planning process. Some cabinets are original to 1917. A Howard classroom might have old high school cabinets.
“The committee felt like these are important things our teachers need to help them in their everyday duties,” Layden said.
Northwestern is considering a softer surface for its playgrounds. It costs $15,000 to replace mulch at playgrounds at Northwestern and Howard elementary schools every two to three years.
Athletics
Athletic facilities aren’t the focus of the multi-million-dollar project, but if funds are available, some will go toward alleviating an issue anyone who’s attended a Northwestern baseball game or soccer match has likely experienced.
The baseball press box has concessions but no restrooms. Restroom location is less than convenient.
Northwestern plans to tear down the press box and build a new one that has a press box, concession stand and restrooms.
Other improvements include a fence around the practice field along 400 West to keep student-athletes safe.
The windows in the main gym are also on the list. They are single-pane windows. Some are clear and some are frosted, depending on when they were replaced.
