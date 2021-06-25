The Northwestern High School class of 1976 is looking to find classmates for its upcoming 45th-year reunion.
The reunion will start at 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at Celebrations Banquet & Conference Facility, 3437 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Tickets for the reunion dinner are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nhs-class-of-76-reunion-tickets-158578419321.
For more details or to buy tickets, contact the Celebrations facility at 765-457-3227, or find the group on Facebook at "Nhs'ers."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.