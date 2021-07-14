The Northwestern High School Class of 1980 will be hosting their “40 +1” Reunion on Aug. 14.
The reunion, which was canceled last year to COVID-19, will be held at the Continental Ballroom, 920 Millbrook Lane, Kokomo.
Drinks will start at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Dress code is business casual. Cost is $40 per person. Those who want to attend are asked to pay and RSVP by Aug. 1.
Contact Rita (Mote) Bretl at 765-210-0249 or Jane (Gilbert) Sipe at 317-431-1380 for more information. Send money payable to Cara Coolbaugh McKellar, c/o Ted Merrell, 8577 W. 500 North, Kokomo, IN 46901 to or venmo it to Jean Merrell @Jean-Merrel-1
Class members are reminded to let others in the class know about the reunion.
