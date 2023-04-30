The Northwestern Tiger Pride Marching Band will have a national TV audience when it marches in the Indianapolis 500 Festival Parade later this month.
Northwestern High School’s marching band was one of nine bands selected to appear in one of the largest parades in the country.
Other school bands include the Montgomery County United Marching Band (Crawfordsville), Indianapolis Public Schools All City Marching Band and Winchester Community High School.
It’s the second time Northwestern has been selected for the parade. The first time was in 2017, alongside Kokomo and Western high schools.
Schools are selected one of two ways for the parade.
A school can apply, submitting recordings and a resume, or they can be selected to represent an organization.
Northwestern High School will represent the Indiana School Music Association. ISSMA sponsors a number of competitions and festivals for scholastic bands, including the Indiana Marching Band State Finals, where local bands like Northwestern and Western are frequent attendees.
“We got a call from Purdue University asking if we’d be the band to represent ISSMA,” said Northwestern Band Director Jeremy Snyder. “It’s a big honor.”
More than 200,000 people attend the annual parade in downtown Indianapolis. This year’s parade begins at noon, May 27. It will be nationally televised on Peacock and available locally on WTHR, channel 13. A million people watch the parade on TV.
“It’s a big responsibility, too,” Snyder said. “When you get selected in that way there’s a lot of weight and pressure to perform well.”
The Tiger Pride Band will perform Rascal Flatts' cover of “Life is A Highway" from the movie "Cars."
Band students and parents voted to decide what piece the band would perform. Students chose “Life is A Highway” over “Ticket to Ride” by The Beatles.
The song fits into this year’s year 500 Festival theme, Fueling May. The theme celebrates the “people, traditions, history, and memories that bring the spirit of May to life” in Indianapolis, according to the 500 Festival website.
Snyder said the parade is a chance to get a jump start on the marching band season.
“It’s an early season opportunity to get everyone thinking in the marching vein,” he said.
Incoming members and graduating senior band members will all march in the parade for Northwestern.
The 107th edition of the Indy 500 begins at noon, May 28.
