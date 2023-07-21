Northwestern School Corporation is adding its name to a class action lawsuit that alleges social media platforms are detrimental to children’s mental health and cause self-destructive behaviors.
Social media users and families claim excessive exposure to apps like Facebook lead to suicide and other actual and attempted self harm.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is a defendant in the lawsuit, as are Google, Snapchat and TikTok.
United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued an advisory in May calling for action by legislators, technology companies, families and children to better understand the harms of social media and create safer online environments for children.
“There is growing evidence that social media use is associated with harm to young people’s mental health,” Murthy said in a prepared statement. “Children are exposed to harmful content on social media, ranging from violent and sexual content, to bullying and harassment.
The Northwestern School Board approved joining the lawsuit Monday.
“Social media … has such a negative effect on our students,” said Superintendent Kristen Bilkey.
The case is in the early stages, but if the court finds for the plaintiffs or a settlement is reached, Northwestern will be entitled to compensation. How much is unknown.
Bilkey said any funds will likely be put toward educating students about the dangers of social media.
Joining the lawsuit will not cost the school district any money, regardless of outcome.
This is the second class action lawsuit the Northwestern has joined in the past year.
Northwestern entered a lawsuit against electronic cigarette manufacturer Juul in 2022. The lawsuit alleged Juul purposefully marketed its products, which contain nicotine, to minors.
Juul settled the lawsuit late last year, resulting in payouts for schools that joined onto the lawsuit. Kokomo, Northwestern and Western all received settlement payments.
The lawsuit against social media companies will test if the websites and their algorithms — how social media posts are filtered on one’s feed — are products, according to an Axios report. If they can be considered products, there’s the question of if companies can be held liable for contributing harm.
Previn Warren, an attorney at the law firm representing the plaintiffs, told Axios the lawsuit aims to put pressure on social media companies to make changes, given inadequate legislation on the issue.
Bilkey said the case is expected to take longer than the one with Juul.
The legal filings against tech companies follows allegations by Frances Haugen, former Facebook employee and whistleblower, who disclosed thousands of internal documents. These documents have led to numerous allegations, including Facebook knew of its impact on children’s mental health.
It remains to be seen if other area school districts will also join the suit.
