Northwestern School Corporation is joining a nationwide, class-action lawsuit against electronic cigarette maker Juul.
The lawsuit alleges Juul marketed its products to teens by hiring young models and advertising with flavors such as mango and other fruits. The complaint accuses Juul of taking a page from tobacco companies in how it specifically targeted young people.
Teen use of e-cigarettes skyrocketed after Juul launched in 2015. It eventually led the Food and Drug Administration to declare an underage vaping epidemic.
Vapes such as Juul are marketed to be a safer alternative to traditional tobacco. However, they still contain nicotine, which is addictive and harmful to a developing brain.
The lawsuit filed in a California federal court includes hundreds of school districts across the country. Indiana schools include Indianapolis Public Schools, Carmel Clay Schools and South Bend Community School Corporation. Madison-Grant and Alexandria schools in Madison County joined the lawsuit last month.
The 2018 Indiana Youth Tobacco Survey found that one-third of high school students had used a Juul product.
The Northwestern school board voted to join the lawsuit last week. By joining, Northwestern will be eligible for compensation if the court rules in schools’ favor.
This money can be used for vaping education, preventative measures — such as sensors that detect vapor in bathrooms — and additional supervision.
“This is a problem for kids, and it is partly because of what Juul did,” Superintendent Kristen Bilkey said. “They admittedly advertised and sought out young people with the intent of gaining their purchasing power. And it worked.”
Northwestern, like nearly every other school district, has had problems with students vaping. Vaping at school comes with punishment, though staff does try to connect students with resources to educate them about the dangers of the tobacco alternatives.
Many kids say they vape to cope with stress and anxiety. Western High School counselors told the Kokomo Tribune last month it’s a common reason students give when they’re caught vaping.
Joining the lawsuit is not expected to cost Northwestern any money. Bilkey said they don’t stand to lose anything if the court does not rule in their favor, but attorneys she’s spoken to expect the lawsuit to be successful.
At least one other Howard County school corporation, Western, is considering joining the lawsuit, though no decision has been made. Taylor Superintendent Chris Smith told the Tribune on Tuesday the school corporation will not join the class-action suit.
Juul has already suffered a couple legal blows.
The company agreed to a $40 million settlement with North Carolina last June. The state’s attorney general sued Juul for “employing unfair and deceptive practices that targeted young people to use its vaping products,” according to an Associated Press report.
Juul agreed to not advertise to anyone under 21 in North Carolina as part of the settlement, as well as to sell its products only behind counters at retailers with ID scanners.
Juul agreed to a similar settlement worth $14.5 million with Arizona in November, though did not have to admit any wrongdoing. The agreement includes Juul not advertising near schools or targeting anyone under 21.
While schools say vaping is still a problem, the number of teens vaping has dropped for two consecutive years following the federal law that raised the purchase age of tobacco and vape products to 21.
The FDA also banned all flavors of the cartridge-based e-cigarettes, which were blamed for the increase in teen vaping.
