Northwestern School Corporation students will be online the rest of this week, according to an email sent to parents Tuesday.
The decision is due to a staff shortage. Superintendent Kristen Bilkey was not immediately available for comment.
The school corporation reported 37 student cases, 130 close contacts and three staff cases last week. That the move is due to staffing shortages likely indicates a jump in teacher cases and close contacts — a statewide trend.
Last week, there were more than 1,000 reported COVID cases statewide for both teachers and staff for the first time in the pandemic. Student cases also continue to skyrocket.
Staff shortages have temporarily closed schools and moved learning online across the state, including in Indianapolis, Hammond and Gary.
A substitute teacher shortage has made it even harder to find a replacement when a teacher is out sick.
Northwestern teachers will provide live instruction online for students. Attendance will still be taken. Absences need to be reported to the school corporation, such as if a student is too sick to participate in live instruction.
Northwestern is providing free meals, to be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Howard Elementary School. Students will be provided with two breakfasts and three lunches. To sign up, fill out the form online at https://tinyurl.com/5cc3mdfr.
Case numbers will be reviewed on Friday. Northwestern will decide its plan for next week at that time.
Extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled.
