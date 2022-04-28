Salia Duncan and Ambri Nelson portray Grandma and Pugsley Addams in a Northwestern High School rehearsal for “The Addams Family.” Performances will be held 7 p.m. Friday, then 2 p.m. and 7 on Saturday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Cooper Deck playing Gomez in a Northwestern rehearsal for "The Addams Family."
Deception and graveyard dances aren’t usually associated with young love. However, a local school’s theater show this weekend might change your thoughts on the matter.
Northwestern students will perform “The Addams Family Musical” Friday and Saturday afternoons.
Kelsey Donson, the drama teacher at Northwestern, explained the show uses the same characters from the Addams Family television series and films. In the musical, Wednesday Addams falls for a relatively normal boy and asks her family to act normal while meeting the boy’s family.
The 24-member cast is comprised of middle and high school students.
“We really have a young cast, so luckily we get to work with them for another couple of years, which will be good,” Donson said, adding that the variety of ages has helped students find camaraderie where they otherwise might have overlooked.
Donson also said the weekend musical will feature many first-time performers and has pushed students to bring out wild and fun aspects of their personalities.
Although past shows have relied on adults to keep shows running smoothly backstage, this production will rely solely on student cast members. Donson explained that backstage roles teach students valuable skills while giving them the chance to take on responsibility.
In general, she said, theater is beneficial because it builds self-confidence and relationship skills.
The cast has been working on the show since January. Throughout the hectic last week of preparations, students were combining all the elements of the show, such as choreography, singing and acting. Wednesday was the cast’s first opportunity to perform with a full band.
Cooper Deck playing Gomez in a Northwestern rehearsal for "The Addams Family."
Northwestern middle and high school students will perform "The Addams Family" 7 p.m. Friday, then 2 p.m. and 7 on Saturday.
Northwestern middle and high school students will perform "The Addams Family" 7 p.m. Friday, then 2 p.m. and 7 on Saturday.
Northwestern middle and high school students will perform "The Addams Family" 7 p.m. Friday, then 2 p.m. and 7 on Saturday.
Northwestern middle and high school students will perform "The Addams Family" 7 p.m. Friday, then 2 p.m. and 7 on Saturday.
Northwestern middle and high school students will perform "The Addams Family" 7 p.m. Friday, then 2 p.m. and 7 on Saturday.
Northwestern middle and high school students will perform "The Addams Family" 7 p.m. Friday, then 2 p.m. and 7 on Saturday.
Northwestern middle and high school students will perform "The Addams Family" 7 p.m. Friday, then 2 p.m. and 7 on Saturday.
Northwestern middle and high school students will perform "The Addams Family" 7 p.m. Friday, then 2 p.m. and 7 on Saturday.
Northwestern middle and high school students will perform "The Addams Family" 7 p.m. Friday, then 2 p.m. and 7 on Saturday.
Northwestern middle and high school students will perform "The Addams Family" 7 p.m. Friday, then 2 p.m. and 7 on Saturday.
Northwestern middle and high school students will perform "The Addams Family" 7 p.m. Friday, then 2 p.m. and 7 on Saturday.
Northwestern middle and high school students will perform "The Addams Family" 7 p.m. Friday, then 2 p.m. and 7 on Saturday.
Northwestern middle and high school students will perform "The Addams Family" 7 p.m. Friday, then 2 p.m. and 7 on Saturday.
There had been multiple contenders for the spring musical, such as “Beauty and the Beast” or “Mama Mia,” Donson said, but the minimal requirements for “The Addams Family” set made the show an attractive choice.
After COVID-19 brought cancellations and low turnout to previous shows, she sought out a production that would help the theater program replenish funds and rebuild its status.
The show was also selected because it fit the cast well.
“We’ve got some really great comedic actors that just make everything funny. They can make drama funny,” Donson said. “We just wanted it to be super fun and exciting.”
Cooper Deck, a sophomore at the school who will play Gomez Addams, said he’s had fun working on the show.
“He’s a very interesting character, he has a lot of energy,” Deck said. The student added that while he can relate to the energy of the Addams Family patriarch, that’s where the similarities to his character end. He doesn’t resonate with Gomez’s roles as a husband, father or people-pleaser.
Opposite of Deck is Evan Swope, another sophomore who will play Mal Beineke, the father of Wednesday Addams’ love interest.
Swope explained that his character is a “stereotypical suburban dad” who finds himself in a wacky environment.
“I’m really enjoying trying to be the force of ‘you guys are weird,’” Swope said. He went on to explain that his character’s family embraces the weirdness of the Addams family while Mal tries to hold on to the rigidity of his life.
“It can teach not just me, but a lot of people, that your life doesn’t have to be all about working, working, working. It can be about having those moments to just be weird, be silly, have fun,” Swope said. “Life isn’t all about working, life is about living. You only live once, you might as well make the most of it.”
