A rock-climbing wall, trapeze bar, bean bags and other fun activities are helping kids focus at Northwestern Elementary School.
These activities, and plenty of others, are located in the school’s sensory room, a space for students who need to burn off steam, as well as those who need a little more stimulation to keep going.
A student who is overstimulated might hang out in the calming tent, go through some yoga poses or color as a way to calm down and gather themselves.
They might also sit in the calming canoe, a plush-like seat that wraps the student up, providing a cozy-like feel.
“It’s the perfect pressure they need to release that overstimulation,” said Charity Rossiter, special education teacher at Northwestern Elementary.
For students who need a little more stimulation, Rossiter might have them work on their motor movements by maneuvering up the climbing wall, wheeling around on a scooter board or putting them through an obstacle course.
The sensory room is for all students. No referral is needed, because as Principal Tiffany Myers puts it, “Sometimes you just need a break.”
“It’s a safe place for them (teachers) to bring students to unwind,” Rossiter added.
A $5,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation, the energy company’s charitable arm, helped give the sensory room a boost this year.
The grant afforded the climbing wall, new carpet and a paint job. Rossiter said new paint helped tone down the room and make it not so bright. Sensory rooms are meant to be welcoming and relaxing.
“Anything we can support that helps students learn or have a better learning environment we’re all for,” said Kevin Johnston, government and community relations manager for Duke Energy.
The Duke Energy Foundation supports nonprofit organizations and schools through grant giving. Johnston said the sensory room easily fit the foundation’s goals.
“It’s a place for them to refresh … so they can focus more on the learning,” Johnston said.
There are four different types of activities in the sensory room, depending on a student’s needs: attention/focus, proprioceptive, tactile and calming.
Attention and focus activities include obstacle courses, puzzles and some board games.
Proprioception is the body’s ability to sense its own location and movements, such as being able to walk without looking at your feet. Activities include jumping on a trampoline and trapeze bars. Proprioceptive activities stimulate the brain and muscles (think: getting the juices flowing), help burn off energy and enhance body awareness.
Tactile activities, such as kinetic sand and fidgets, work fine motor skills and help with hand and finger awareness.
Calming activities are just that, intended to help a student relax. These include the calming canoe, bean bag chairs and yoga poses.
An added benefit of the sensory room is that students learn these concepts and why they are important.
Every student who uses the sensory room completes a breathing exercise before going back to class. They also pick a quote posted on the door to tell themselves before leaving, such as “I will be thankful,” or “I will believe in myself.”
Many of the activities might seem like play or games, however they are research based and work both sides of the brain.
Take, for example, a color tile game. Rossiter will lay out different colored tiles on the floor and have a student jump to the color she calls out.
“To them, I’m just playing a game,” Rossiter said, but in reality, a student is learning to pay attention and follow directions.
“It translates to success in the classroom,” Myers added.
The same sensory concepts are found throughout the elementary school.
Students do a wall sit and twist, touching different dots on the wall, trace their finger through a maze and walk in a figure-eight pattern.
Rossiter said teachers will take their students through the activities on the way back from a restroom break. Students can also do them in between classes.
Geana Moore, director of special services, said the sensory room has been a “game changer for some kids.” School staff have observed better stamina and focus in students who use the sensory room, leading to improved academic success.
“We’re seeing reduced behavior from kids who use the room on a regular basis,” Rossiter said.
