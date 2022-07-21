Northwestern will include moving sixth graders to the middle school in its multi-million-dollar school improvement project.
Sixth graders currently attend both Northwestern Elementary and Howard Elementary. Superintendent Kristen Bilkey told the Kokomo Tribune in May sixth grade is at capacity and students have been turned away.
All other area schools work on a sixth-through-eighth-grade middle school model. Bilkey said about 75% of sixth graders nationwide attend a middle school.
“It’s not something that’s unique to this area or even the state,” she said.
School officials and school board members had kicked around the idea in previous months as they determined the scope of the corporation-wide project. They decided Tuesday to move forward with the expansion piece of the project.
The new configuration won’t take effect until at least the 2024-25 school year.
Northwestern school officials said sixth graders will benefit moving to the middle school.
Bilkey said it will give those students one more year to prepare for high school, while also building a stronger school community at the middle school level.
Students will have access to more courses and electives. For example, students who excel in math will have opportunities to take more advanced classes earlier than if they were at the elementary buildings for another year.
The superintendent said students will also have more tutoring access.
Middle school principal James Bishir was supportive of the move, noting sixth graders already participate in athletics with seventh and eighth graders.
“I think it would be a win-win for Northwestern,” he said.
There are more extracurricular opportunities in general at the middle school level.
Four classrooms are needed to accommodate the influx of sixth graders. Northwestern plans to build up to seven new rooms, in case of future growth.
Growth is on the horizon. Abby Place, a subdivision in the Northwestern school district off 300 North, is adding homes.
Board member Jonathan Eller supported moving sixth graders to the middle school, noting it would give the school district flexibility in the future.
“We’re not going to have an opportunity to do this again for another 15 to 20 years … for me it was a pretty easy decision,” he said. “If we needed space in the future, I don’t how we would go about that. This is the easiest way doing that.”
