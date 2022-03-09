Rows of tri-fold display boards filled Ivy Tech Kokomo’s Hingst Hall on Thursday. Dressed in formal wear, Northwestern High School students stood proudly next to their findings from various environmental biology experiments.
It was the second time Ivy Tech had sponsored a high school science fair. Four judges browsed through aisles of hypotheses and graphs, stopping before each student to dig deeper into the presentations.
Professor Tammy Greene, one of the judges and Ivy Tech’s chair of life and physical science programs, explained they were assessing whether students had presented a testable hypothesis, had data supporting their conclusions and were able to effectively convey their findings.
She added the science fair helped boost the students' confidence in public speaking, and she hoped it made them more excited to study science.
Arden Brittain, the only junior at the science fair, was presenting for a chance to win an iPad and an Ivy Tech scholarship that would cover the cost of one class at the college.
Meanwhile, 16 Northwestern freshmen were competing for $200, $100 and $50 Barnes & Noble gift cards.
The students' teachers, Linda Wilson and Emily Lourwood, were there to offer support.
“Every fair we go to is different, they like different things. That’s what’s fun about the different fairs,” Wilson said, adding she and Lourwood were proud of all their students.
Wilson explained each honors biology student was required to take an additional semester-long course on scientific research and give a presentation.
The most difficult part, the two teachers explained, was helping students develop their testable hypotheses. Each student was encouraged to find topics that related to their personal interests, such as agriculture or sports.
“Something might spark, and then they have a career in science,” Wilson said.
Morgan Kistler’s interest in marine biology led her to a test that aimed to help reduce the impact of pollution on the world’s oceans.
For the science fair, she sought to break down plastic straws using saltwater and agrobacterium.
“Plastic straws have a huge effect on the environment, which in turn pollutes our oceans and contributes to climate change,” Kistler said.
Westen Welsh settled on his research topic by taking a look at his own neighborhood.
The Northwestern freshman said a river near his house inspired him to study the effects of Urea fertilizer and Bonide Burnout on planktonic organisms, adding that chemical runoff from farms is a major contributor to polluted water systems.
“It was very fun,” Welsh said. “I liked graphing all the data and putting the board together.”
Reegan Miller also found a way to incorporate her surroundings with her presentation. She collected data on light pollution in Highland Park, Jackson Morrow Park, Northwestern and the Howard County Courthouse.
By pointing a camera at the Little Dipper on new moon nights from October through January, she found that light pollution was less severe on humid nights.
Miller said she had always been passionate about environmental science and found light pollution could be combated fairly easily.
“There is no limit to how much we can know,” Miller said. “You can connect things that don’t seem connected in any way. We can discover reasons for everything that happens. It’s kind of comforting.”
Brittain said he came to his research project, testing oyster mushrooms’ ability to break down various oils suspended in water, through conversation with his teacher.
“Ms. Wilson is fantastic at teaching,” Brittain said, adding that he’s been interested in science from a young age, but his teacher’s encouragement has contributed to his passion in the subject.
Although the mushrooms weren’t able to break down vegetable oil, motor oil or gasoline, Brittain said he had a few ideas to modify the experiment.
“If I were to do this again, I would use a real-life sample,” Brittain said, referring to oceanic oil spills. Otherwise, Brittain said he was interested to know whether his results would have changed by choosing a different type of mushroom.
Using an antiquated pump and growing the mushrooms from mail-ordered spores were the most enjoyable aspects of the project to Brittain.
After convening with her fellow judges for a while to discuss the various presentations, Greene stepped on stage to announce the results of the science fair.
Kisler came in third place for the underclassmen competition and won the $50 gift card, Taylor Schmitt came in second place to earn the $100 Barnes & Noble card, and Addison Sparling won the $200 gift card.
Brittain won the upperclassman competition.
“We were all really, really close in our decisions,” Greene said. “The most difficult part was there were so many great presentations. There wasn’t a very huge point spread."
“I would like to congratulate all the students on a job well done,” Greene said."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.