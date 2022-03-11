Northwestern Middle and High school students in the band program turned in strong performances during recent Indiana State School Music Association solo and ensemble events.
More than 230 medals — gold and silver only, nothing lower — were earned across both events.
Every single Northwestern High School band earned at least one gold rating.
The following students and bands participated in the ISSMA state solo/ensemble contest Feb. 26.
Taylor Reese - GOLD F Horn Solo
Shannacee Broens - GOLD Trumpet Solo
Steve Swoverland - GOLD Snare Drum Solo
Nathan Bedoy - GOLD F Horn Solo
Sam Cleaver - GOLD Snare Drum Solo with Distinction
Shawn Murphy - SILVER Trumpet Solo
Nathan Bedoy - GOLD Trumpet Solo
Taylor Reese - GOLD Mellophone Solo with Distinction
Randy Harpel - GOLD Snare Drum Solo
Nathan Bedoy - GOLD Mellophone Solo with Distinction
The high school saxophone choir of Emily Tharp, Hayden King, Lydia Keiter, Ethan Dale, Evan Kearney, Owen North, Matthew Smith, Conner Kennedy, Brady Nelson and Evan Swope earned a gold rating.
The high school brass choir of Angela Creppy, Nathan Bedoy, Grace Briney, Ali Shannonhouse, Shawn Murphy, Shannacee Broens, Taylor Reese, Emma Dale, Ricky Larrison, Dillon Bridgwater, Jaimasynn Craig, Roy Rogers, Andrew Moss and Gavin Nielander earned a silver rating.
The following students participated in a district ISSMA solo/ensemble event on Feb. 12:
Shawn Murphy - GOLD Trumpet Solo
Taylor Reese - GOLD F Horn Solo
Shannacee Broens - GOLD Trumpet Solo
Steve Swoverland - GOLD Snare Drum Solo
Nathan Bedoy - GOLD F Horn Solo
Sam Cleaver - GOLD Snare Drum Solo
Nathan Bedoy - GOLD Trumpet Solo
Taylor Reese - GOLD Mellophone Solo
Randy Harpel - GOLD Snare Drum Solo
Nathan Bedoy - GOLD Mellophone Solo
Jeffrey White - GOLD Marimba Solo
Nate Correll - GOLD Trumpet Solo
Grace Briney - GOLD Trumpet Solo
Bella Medina - GOLD Marimba Solo
Logyn Rockwell - GOLD Trumpet Solo
Alyvia Calvert - GOLD Tenor Drums Solo
Gabriel Craft - SILVER F Horn Solo
Leah Snyder - GOLD Trumpet Solo
Jacob Cobble - GOLD Baritone Solo
Ali Shannonhouse - GOLD Trumpet Solo
Eric Kughen - GOLD Snare Drum Solo
Gage Williams - GOLD Trumpet Solo
Ava Tharp - GOLD Alto Sax Solo
Roy Rogers - SILVER Trombone Solo
Darby DeSalvo - GOLD Snare Drum Solo
Giles Brumley - GOLD Alto Sax Solo
Gabriel Smalley - GOLD F Horn Solo
Noah Davis - GOLD Snare Drum Solo
Hayden King - SILVER Alto Sax Solo
Jayda Shanks - GOLD F Horn Solo
Lucas Foster - GOLD Alto Sax Solo
Emma Dale - GOLD F Horn Solo
Ethan Snyder - GOLD Snare Drum Solo
Randy Harpel - GOLD Trombone Solo
Aubry Madden - GOLD Snare Drum Solo
Addy Keller - SILVER Clarinet Solo
Savana New - GOLD Clarinet Solo
Jackson Kirby - GOLD Snare Drum Solo
Sam McGregor - GOLD Snare Drum Solo
Karter Fernandes - GOLD Alto Sax Solo
Ethan Dale - SILVER Alto Sax Solo
Jonah Osenbaugh - GOLD Tenor Sax Solo
Jaimasynn Craig - GOLD Trombone Solo
Austin Wolf - SILVER Snare Drum Solo
Piper Anderson - GOLD Marimba Solo
Sarah Murphy - GOLD Clarinet Solo
Jenna Joyce - GOLD Clarinet Solo
Ezra-Riley Dale - SILVER Flute Solo
Ty Bell - GOLD Snare Drum Solo
Shawn Reese - GOLD Marimba Solo
Emily Tharp - SILVER Alto Sax Solo
Jackson Taylor - GOLD Clarinet Solo
Evan Swope - GOLD Bari Sax Solo
Ian Swoverland - GOLD Tenor Drums Solo
Brady Nelson - GOLD Bari Sax Solo
Dalton Stout - GOLD Alto Sax Solo
Ethan Correll - SILVER Flute Solo
The following bands also earned gold:
The middle school woodwind quintet of Lucas Foster, Jayna Hillis, Kristina Keeney, Addy Keller and Chloe King.
The high school brass choir of Angela Creppy, Nathan Bedoy, Grace Briney, Ali Shannonhouse, Shawn Murphy, Shannacee Broens, Taylor Reese, Emma Dale, Ricky Larrison, Dillon Bridgwater, Jaimasynn Craig, Roy Rogers, Andrew Moss and Gavin Nielander.
The high school saxophone choir of Emily Tharp, Hayden King, Lydia Keiter, Ethan Dale, Evan Kearney, Owen North, Matthew Smith, Conner Kennedy, Brady Nelson and Evan Swope.
The high school flute choir of Ezra-Riley Dale, Ethan Correll, Sarah Cobble, Megan Smith, Emily Lyles and Kaylie Biddle.
The middle school brass choir of Nate Correll, Camden Yard, Conner Alexander, Logyn Rockwell, Jared Roseberry, Jayda Shanks, Chase Bagby, Jacob Irwin, Alex Dale, Zach Shelby, Aiden Swope and Jacob Cobble.
The high school clarinet choir of Sarah Harris, Savana New, Jackson Taylor, Jenna Joyce, Molly Wilson, Selia Dunkin and Callie Jordan.
The high school trumpet quartet of Grace Briney, Shannacee Broens, Angela Creppy and Ali Shannonhouse.
The middle school beginning percussion ensemble of Trevor Keeney, Nick Barlow, Liam Brittain and Devin Morrow.
The high school percussion ensemble of Steve Swoverland, Ian Swoverland, Ty Bell, Alyvia Calvert, Selia Dunkin, Sam Cleaver, Sam McGregor, Bella Medina, Aubry Madden, Ethan Snyder, Randy Harpel, Jackson Kirby, Darby DeSalvo, Shawn Reese, Trenton Stetzel and Jeffrey White.
