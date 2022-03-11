School News graphic

Northwestern Middle and High school students in the band program turned in strong performances during recent Indiana State School Music Association solo and ensemble events.

More than 230 medals — gold and silver only, nothing lower — were earned across both events.

Every single Northwestern High School band earned at least one gold rating.

The following students and bands participated in the ISSMA state solo/ensemble contest Feb. 26.

Taylor Reese - GOLD F Horn Solo

Shannacee Broens - GOLD Trumpet Solo

Steve Swoverland - GOLD Snare Drum Solo

Nathan Bedoy - GOLD F Horn Solo

Sam Cleaver - GOLD Snare Drum Solo with Distinction

Shawn Murphy - SILVER Trumpet Solo

Nathan Bedoy - GOLD Trumpet Solo

Taylor Reese - GOLD Mellophone Solo with Distinction

Randy Harpel - GOLD Snare Drum Solo

Nathan Bedoy - GOLD Mellophone Solo with Distinction

The high school saxophone choir of Emily Tharp, Hayden King, Lydia Keiter, Ethan Dale, Evan Kearney, Owen North, Matthew Smith, Conner Kennedy, Brady Nelson and Evan Swope earned a gold rating.

The high school brass choir of Angela Creppy, Nathan Bedoy, Grace Briney, Ali Shannonhouse, Shawn Murphy, Shannacee Broens, Taylor Reese, Emma Dale, Ricky Larrison, Dillon Bridgwater, Jaimasynn Craig, Roy Rogers, Andrew Moss and Gavin Nielander earned a silver rating.

The following students participated in a district ISSMA solo/ensemble event on Feb. 12:

Shawn Murphy - GOLD Trumpet Solo

Taylor Reese - GOLD F Horn Solo

Shannacee Broens - GOLD Trumpet Solo

Steve Swoverland - GOLD Snare Drum Solo

Nathan Bedoy - GOLD F Horn Solo

Sam Cleaver - GOLD Snare Drum Solo

Nathan Bedoy - GOLD Trumpet Solo

Taylor Reese - GOLD Mellophone Solo

Randy Harpel - GOLD Snare Drum Solo

Nathan Bedoy - GOLD Mellophone Solo

Jeffrey White - GOLD Marimba Solo

Nate Correll - GOLD Trumpet Solo

Grace Briney - GOLD Trumpet Solo

Bella Medina - GOLD Marimba Solo

Logyn Rockwell - GOLD Trumpet Solo

Alyvia Calvert - GOLD Tenor Drums Solo

Gabriel Craft - SILVER F Horn Solo

Leah Snyder - GOLD Trumpet Solo

Jacob Cobble - GOLD Baritone Solo

Ali Shannonhouse - GOLD Trumpet Solo

Eric Kughen - GOLD Snare Drum Solo

Gage Williams - GOLD Trumpet Solo

Ava Tharp - GOLD Alto Sax Solo

Roy Rogers - SILVER Trombone Solo

Darby DeSalvo - GOLD Snare Drum Solo

Giles Brumley - GOLD Alto Sax Solo

Gabriel Smalley - GOLD F Horn Solo

Noah Davis - GOLD Snare Drum Solo

Hayden King - SILVER Alto Sax Solo

Jayda Shanks - GOLD F Horn Solo

Lucas Foster - GOLD Alto Sax Solo

Emma Dale - GOLD F Horn Solo

Ethan Snyder - GOLD Snare Drum Solo

Randy Harpel - GOLD Trombone Solo

Aubry Madden - GOLD Snare Drum Solo

Addy Keller - SILVER Clarinet Solo

Savana New - GOLD Clarinet Solo

Jackson Kirby - GOLD Snare Drum Solo

Sam McGregor - GOLD Snare Drum Solo

Karter Fernandes - GOLD Alto Sax Solo

Ethan Dale - SILVER Alto Sax Solo

Jonah Osenbaugh - GOLD Tenor Sax Solo

Jaimasynn Craig - GOLD Trombone Solo

Austin Wolf - SILVER Snare Drum Solo

Piper Anderson - GOLD Marimba Solo

Sarah Murphy - GOLD Clarinet Solo

Jenna Joyce - GOLD Clarinet Solo

Ezra-Riley Dale - SILVER Flute Solo

Ty Bell - GOLD Snare Drum Solo

Shawn Reese - GOLD Marimba Solo

Emily Tharp - SILVER Alto Sax Solo

Jackson Taylor - GOLD Clarinet Solo

Evan Swope - GOLD Bari Sax Solo

Ian Swoverland - GOLD Tenor Drums Solo

Brady Nelson - GOLD Bari Sax Solo

Dalton Stout - GOLD Alto Sax Solo

Ethan Correll - SILVER Flute Solo

The following bands also earned gold:

The middle school woodwind quintet of Lucas Foster, Jayna Hillis, Kristina Keeney, Addy Keller and Chloe King.

The high school brass choir of Angela Creppy, Nathan Bedoy, Grace Briney, Ali Shannonhouse, Shawn Murphy, Shannacee Broens, Taylor Reese, Emma Dale, Ricky Larrison, Dillon Bridgwater, Jaimasynn Craig, Roy Rogers, Andrew Moss and Gavin Nielander.

The high school saxophone choir of Emily Tharp, Hayden King, Lydia Keiter, Ethan Dale, Evan Kearney, Owen North, Matthew Smith, Conner Kennedy, Brady Nelson and Evan Swope.

The high school flute choir of Ezra-Riley Dale, Ethan Correll, Sarah Cobble, Megan Smith, Emily Lyles and Kaylie Biddle.

The middle school brass choir of Nate Correll, Camden Yard, Conner Alexander, Logyn Rockwell, Jared Roseberry, Jayda Shanks, Chase Bagby, Jacob Irwin, Alex Dale, Zach Shelby, Aiden Swope and Jacob Cobble.

The high school clarinet choir of Sarah Harris, Savana New, Jackson Taylor, Jenna Joyce, Molly Wilson, Selia Dunkin and Callie Jordan.

The high school trumpet quartet of Grace Briney, Shannacee Broens, Angela Creppy and Ali Shannonhouse.

The middle school beginning percussion ensemble of Trevor Keeney, Nick Barlow, Liam Brittain and Devin Morrow.

The high school percussion ensemble of Steve Swoverland, Ian Swoverland, Ty Bell, Alyvia Calvert, Selia Dunkin, Sam Cleaver, Sam McGregor, Bella Medina, Aubry Madden, Ethan Snyder, Randy Harpel, Jackson Kirby, Darby DeSalvo, Shawn Reese, Trenton Stetzel and Jeffrey White.

