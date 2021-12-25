Two students from Northwestern and Taylor will have their college tuition covered, as they were named Lilly Endowment Community Scholars by the Community Foundation of Howard County.
Chole McKay from Taylor and Megan York from Northwestern are this year’s recipients.
The annual scholarships are awarded to students who are involved in the community, excel in the classroom and demonstrate character and leadership.
McKay and York are both National Honor Society members. McKay is involved with the Academic Spell Bowl and Super Bowl teams, plays tennis, golfs and runs cross country. She is also a member of the National Art Honor Society.
McKay intends to study psychology at Indiana University Kokomo.
York is an All-A honor roll student, was a Level 3 semifinalist for the Indiana State Library Letters About Literature, and was named Most Outstanding Freshman Math Student. Also a member of the Spanish Honor Society, York plays volleyball, basketball and softball.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.
The Community Foundation of Howard County’s criteria used in the finalists’ selection process include academic achievement, financial need, potential for success, preference for first-generation college attendees, school, community and work activities and an interview. Sixty-eight Howard County students applied for the scholarship.
The Community Foundation of Howard County recognized the accomplishments of the other finalists with $1,500 scholarships. They are Madelyn Duncan and Isaac Elkin from Kokomo High School; Katarina Grube, Northwestern High School; and Alana Johnson, Taylor High School.
