Teachers at Northwestern will get an average $3,760 boost to their paycheck this year after the school board ratified a new two-year contract last week.
Starting salary for a first-year Northwestern teacher with no prior experience increases to $41,000.
Western, which offers a first-year salary of $41,250, is the only Howard County school district to have a higher base salary than Northwestern.
The base salary had been $40,000, meaning Northwestern was ahead of the state’s new minimum teacher salary requirement. All public schools will have to offer a starting pay of $40,000 for teachers starting next year.
All Howard County schools except for Taylor have met that agreement with new contracts this year. Taylor will aim to meet the new minimum salary next year, although parties did come to terms with what is considered one of the best raises for teachers in recent memory this year.
Northwestern teachers can make up to $69,250 with a bachelor’s degree or $70,000 with a master’s degree. Teachers receive an additional $750 on their salary if they have a master’s degree.
“It was nice to get an increase at the bottom end of the scale … and at the top of the scale,” said Scott Troyer, president of the Northwestern Corporation Education Association. “We’re very happy to get to ($70,000).”
The salary scale stays fixed for next school year.
“Our goal is to create a scale that attracts teachers to come here but also to stay,” Troyer said. “That’s always been the goal on our end.”
The average raise is about 8% but depends on where a teacher falls on the pay scale.
“I feel like we worked really hard together,” Superintendent Kristen Bilkey said of contract negotiations. “It was great conversations, great back and forth between the groups.”
Stipends given to teachers who oversee extracurricular activities will increase by 2.5% next year.
Troyer said the teachers union is also happy with increased insurance stipends. The school corporation bumped up the stipend it provides to teachers by 1% this year and 1.5% next year.
“They gave us a list and we worked really hard to try and meet almost everything on the list,” Bilkey said.
