Northwestern School Corp. teachers will receive a little extra in their paychecks this month.
All staff members were approved for up to a $1,000 stipend last week. The funds come from a second round of federal COVID-19 relief funding.
The stipends serve as a thank you for those who had to go above and beyond their usual duties, CFO Jamie Bolser told the school board.
“Some of the biggest obstacles and hurdles we faced, our staff just rolled up their sleeves and made sure that it happened,” she said. “We really have an incredible team here at Northwestern, and I hope this shows the appreciation we have for them.”
Northwestern received $569,253 in second-round funding. The district is still awaiting another $1.2 million from a third round of COVID-19 relief.
The school board approved additional COVID-19 expenditures, including $278,608 for improving air quality.
Bolser said some of the $1.2 million the district will receive in the future will also go toward air quality improvements.
These improvements will further bolster the school’s HVAC systems which have seen gradual upgrades over the last decade, according to operations director Jeff Layden.
“I think this is the next step where we can add on to that equipment to sanitize the air and get cleaner air to our students and staff,” he said.
Federal COVID-19 relief is meant to offset expenses due to the pandemic.
Northwestern’s school board authorized the district to use funding to reimburse costs associated with controlling transmission and exposure to the virus along with staff training on how to mitigate the spread of airborne diseases.
The third wave of funds will target helping students catch up academically.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.