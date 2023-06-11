Northwestern School Corporation officials are considering starting a general education preschool classroom at Howard Elementary School.
The proposed preschool class would be available to families within the Northwestern school district.
The consideration comes after Northwestern opened a special education preschool at Howard, in conjunction with Eastern and Western school corporations last year.
All three school districts send special education preschool students to Howard. Northwestern Superintendent Kristen Bilkey said the first year of the program was successful. The special education classroom will continue for at least another year.
“We had more students than we expected,” Bilkey said.
It’s part of the reason driving the decision to look into a general education preschool classroom. Bilkey said having the special education option at Howard turned up more families who needed the service.
“Our thought process is the same, are we going to find more kids that are going to benefit?” she said.
Certain preschool-aged kids in the Northwestern school district attend Darrough Chapel Head Start, however the school district sends only about five students. Most area schools have 20 preschool students enrolled at Head Start.
The few students, coupled with transportation costs to get those kids to Darrough Chapel, are also reasons for the possible general education preschool classroom.
If the school district decides to go forward, the first class would be small, according to the superintendent.
“We would search for students who are on free and reduced (lunch) or that cannot get to a preschool that would benefit from that,” Bilkey told the school board.
The Northwestern School Board gave the go-ahead Thursday to continue looking into the possibility. A final decision could be made by next month.
Bilkey said there is interest from at least a few families.
“We’ve already had phone calls before we said we’re doing it,” she said.
