Seeking compromise among a divided community with the same desire to keep students in class, the Northwestern school board adopted a mask requirement, while also allowing parents to opt out, on Wednesday.
Students who choose to wear a mask do not have to quarantine if identified as a close contact. This also applies to vaccinated students and those who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 90 days.
The move aims to keep more kids in school and comes on the heels of new Indiana State Department of Health guidance announced Wednesday. The department loosened its quarantine policy, allowing close contacts to return to school “for K-12 schools that have and consistently enforce a face covering requirement.”
Those who opt out of wearing masks — and are not vaccinated and/or haven’t been COVID-19 positive in the last 90 days — are subject to the 10-day quarantine.
There were 41 active cases among Northwestern students as of Friday, with more than 200 students in quarantine.
Board president Ted Merrell said 10 students who were sent home to quarantine later tested positive for COVID-19. Those 10 cases have happened in the first 17 days of school. There were four such cases last semester.
Superintendent Kristen Bilkey said the majority of cases have come at the middle and high school levels.
Howard County’s cases-per-day average is approaching an all-time high. The seven-day average is at 94 new cases per day, with a seven-day positivity rate of 13.4%.
Among school-aged children, the average is 34 cases per day.
Statewide, more than 5,500 new cases were reported by Indiana schools last week, the most at any time during the pandemic.
Those numbers do not tell the complete story, though. In reality, the number of cases coming out of schools is likely much higher, as more than 1,200 schools have not reported cases to the state dashboard, according to the Associated Press.
The decision is meant to be a compromise between those opposed to mask requirements and every parent, regardless of their opinion, who wants their kids in school.
“We’ve given you as parents the right to opt out, so it’s your choice,” said board member Janet Lovelace.
The proposal passed 4-1, with Jonathan Eller voting no.
Eller explained to the audience the corporation’s effort to minimize legal risk while following state requirements. He said Northwestern runs the risk of losing insurance coverage if they do not follow the state’s COVID-19 protocols.
Eller said he didn’t think the mask requirement opt-out policy met that standard.
“If we were in a situation and all the worst possible circumstances came together … if we were to lose that lawsuit and have to pay out the damages … it could take years and decades to recover from that financially,” he said. “I have to consider the overall well-being of the school district.”
Merrell said giving parents a quarantine opt-out choice would “not be worth the risk,” for the same legal reasons.
Plenty of parents spoke out against a mask requirement prior to the board’s vote. This included the Howard County chapter of Moms for Liberty, which had at least a couple dozen members in the audience.
Parents argued for their right to choose, their children’s struggles in the classroom, never knowing if they were going to be the next student sent home and a desire for common sense decisions where they feel they have been lacking.
Multiple people supported a mask requirement, including a doctor, an X-ray technician — both with kids at Northwestern — and one of the district’s teachers.
The opinions on masks and vaccines differ among even medical professionals, as a local doctor spoke on behalf of the Moms for Liberty group.
A senior at Northwestern also spoke during public comment. She said she doesn’t want to miss her senior year and will do whatever it takes.
“Because of what the governor has declared, and the board of health’s guidance, she doesn’t have to miss her senior year,” Merrell said. “I think we need to keep that in mind when we consider the battles we want to fight.”
The board president encouraged the audience to contact their elected representatives about issues they have with COVID-19 protocols.
“To be completely honest with you, I don’t think this decision we are making right now necessarily needs to be made by this body,” Merrell said at the start of the meeting. “I think we’ve been done an injustice by having the can kicked down the road.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.