Melissa Klein, owner of Family Auto Care on West Markland Avenue, said the number of people coming to her shop for repairs has skyrocketed over the last year. It’s gotten so busy that she had to hire another mechanic to keep up.
And there’s no sign that business will slow down anytime soon as drivers are more willing to dump money into fixing their older vehicles as the price of used cars has hit record highs.
Over the last year, used car prices have climbed more than 30% as a microchip shortage continues to impact the automotive industry, according to iSeeCars.com, which analyzes and compares car prices.
The analysis found that in Indianapolis, the average price of a used car had climbed nearly $7,500 in March compared to last year.
Klein said those prices have led people to spend substantially more money fixing their old cars rather than face the prospect of overpaying for a used car.
She said the biggest increase has come from repairs to transmissions and motors, which are some of the most expensive vehicle fixes. Over the last year, those repairs have more than tripled at the shop, Klein said.
In fact, one of the three bays at the shop is now dedicated to only fixing motors and transmissions, and Klein hired another technician just to keep up with those repairs.
It’s the same story at Mouser Auto Service on North Washington Street. Secretary Nikole Bolton said they’ve seen a big uptick in customers willing to pay out for major repairs to their older vehicles.
“Cars are getting so out of control on prices that people are fixing things that before they wouldn’t have, rather than go buy a new or used vehicle,” she said.
Used car prices may be driving more people to the auto shop, but customers are also finding higher bills there as well. That’s because the cost of car parts has also climbed as the auto-industry supply chain remains in disarray from the microchip shortage.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, vehicle parts and equipment were over 12% more expensive in January compared to a year earlier.
Bolton said that’s forced her shop to raise prices on some of its services, which has made it hard for some customers to keep their vehicles running.
“We have a lot of customers who are on a very strict budget, and they just can’t afford some of the new prices,” she said. “So we are getting the bigger jobs, but then again, some of the smaller jobs people just can’t afford anymore. It kind of goes both ways.”
Then there’s the problem of even getting parts in the first place.
For many older vehicles, some parts have been discontinued and aren’t in production anymore. Parts that are available sometimes take days longer to get than usual.
Klein said that at her shop, the cost to do business has doubled, but so far they haven’t raised prices. Even so, the wait on parts has led to slower service for many customers.
She said that in one instance, she had to wait an entire year to get a semiconductor chip to fix one of the computer systems in a Mitsubishi.
“Some things are very difficult to come by, but most people seem the understand the situation and know something about it,” Klein said.
Gale Schwarzkopf, owner of Russiaville Auto-Techs, which offers repair service for both vehicles and farm equipment, said it’s the semiconductor shortage that’s ultimately led to the ripple effect that has now hit auto shops.
With many new cars and trucks sitting in lots around the nation waiting for a chip, consumers have turned to used cars, or just decided to keep the one they have and make repairs.
In older vehicles, drivers may even be willing to put in more than a car is worth to keep it running, Schwarzkopf said. After all, there’s no guarantee that a newer model of a used vehicle won’t end up needing major repairs after purchase.
“People are saying, ‘You know what? Maybe my vehicle isn’t worth much on the market and I may be putting more into it that it’s worth, but at least I know what I’m getting,’” he said.
Add it all up, and local vehicle owners are faced with unpleasant decisions regardless of what kind of vehicle they drive. Even so, most are taking it in stride, said Bolton.
“You’ll always have a few who complain,” she said. “You can’t make everyone happy, but a lot of our customers are understanding.”
But as the chip shortage and record-high inflation drag on, Klein said, she expects the influx of new customers and higher part prices to continue on for the foreseeable future. Many analysts agree, projecting that used car prices will remain high through 2023.
“I have a feeling that this will be the new normal for a long time, just due to the fact that everything costs so much money right now,” she said. “If you have a decent vehicle that just takes a little money to fix, at least you know what you’re getting.”
