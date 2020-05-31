Beginning Tuesday, the Tribune is reducing its print publication cycle to five days a week. Print editions will be published Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There will no longer be print editions published Sundays and Tuesdays. The traditional Sunday newspaper, with extra features such as the New York Times Crossword Puzzle and advertising inserts, will be published as a weekend edition on Saturdays. The digital publication at www.kokomotribune.com will continue to be updated daily. Paid subscribers who have not yet done so can activate their all-access subscriptions to the website by calling 765-459-3121. Other questions can be directed to our customer service representatives at the same number. Email questions can be directed to publisher Robyn McCloskey at robyn.mccloskey@indiana mediagroup.com.

