Students honored at the white coat ceremony included Jacob Barnes, Heather Bye, Alexis Hodupp and Judy Yard, all of Kokomo; and Jenny McBride, Peru.
The inaugural class in the nursing program for students with previous bachelor’s degrees includes Amanda Dunn and Tramone Howard, both of Kokomo; and Kathryn Peck, Peru;
Students inducted into the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program included Brianna Ayres, Kayla Paul, and Kate Smith, all of Greentown; Makayla Blount, Nicole Burke, Lindsey Hall, Anielise Harris, Ellie-Marie Hendrickson, Emily Kirkpatrick, Hailey Law, Emily Leak, Crystal Metz, Jacob Peregoy, Amanda Purcell, Kayla Stout, Maya Vandergriff, and Megan Zurcher, all of Kokomo; Emily Artrip, Blake Edwards, and Maegan Sinkovics, all of Peru; Carlie Campbell, Russiaville; Taylor Bubp and Emily Terry, both of Sharpsville; Megan McElfresh, Tipton; and Ashley Strunk, Windfall.
