Auctioneer Brent Earlywine finishes up auctioning off a wreath for $16,000 as former WWKI radio personality Sherry Foxx, left, reacts to the large donation during the We Care tree auction at Markland Mall on Sunday.
We Care volunteer Chris Ramberger shakes the hand of wreath bid winner Lindsay Scott-Shedron during the We Care tree auction at Markland Mall on Sunday.
Bella Weaver, 8, whispers to her brother Jaydon Weaver, 6, during the We Care tree auction at Markland Mall on Sunday.
Andrew Shedron, right, wraps up a tree his daughter 11-year-old Hadley, left, bid on, won and donated to the Wahl family, including brothers 10-year-old Spencer, far left, 9-year-old Daniel, center, and 6-year-old William, not pictured, during the We Care tree auction at Markland Mall on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Arlene Earlywine is congratulated after bidding $6,500 on behalf of Kenny Lucas to win him the People's Choice tree winner decorated by First City Recovery during the We Care tree auction at Markland Mall on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bidding gets underway at the We Care tree auction at Markland Mall on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
O Christmas tree: Annual tree auction raises money for We Care
Kokomo resident Howard Duncan peered over at the superhero figures adorned on the Christmas tree in front of him, smiled, shrugged for a moment and then held up his hand.
A moment later, auctioneer Brent Earlywine acknowledged Duncan and then asked if any others wanted to join in to bid on the tree and all of its contents.
After finding no other takers, Earlywine shouted, “Sold,” and Duncan smiled again as people around him applauded.
For 28 years now, hundreds of people like Duncan have gathered together for the We Care Trim-a-Tree Auction, held for the past several years at the Markland Mall.
“We just love seeing everybody come together for the cause,” Duncan told the Tribune after purchasing the superhero tree. “We’ve been doing this for quite a few years now, and we just love it every year.”
During this year’s two-week festival — which culminated in Sunday evening’s auction — 68 trees and wreaths were decorated by local businesses, schools, families and other organizations and then sold to help raise money for local charities that fall under We Care’s umbrella, such as the Salvation Army and the Kokomo Rescue Mission.
The community can also vote for their favorites using either paper money or coins that they then drop into a bucket in front of each tree, and that money is also collected and given to We Care.
The winner of that “contest” is called People’s Choice, which went this year to the First City Recovery Center’s tree “National Lampoon’s Family Vacation.” The tree raised $723.14 in donations.
In total, the auction raised $99,472.90. The Markland Mall donated $527.10 to make the total amount raised this year an even $100,000.
That’s amazing news too, said We Care Trim-a-Tree coordinator and board member Mariesa Skogland, especially since last year’s festival had to be canceled due to COVID-19.
“A lot of these people have been waiting over a year, so everyone is just excited to be here,” she said. “That’s all I’ve heard is that everyone’s just so excited that it is We Care season and that we’re back in full force. … We Care is a big part of this community. It’s just so great to know that we live in such a great community that wants to take care of each other. And that’s what this (auction) is all about.”
Skogland also took a few moments on Sunday to talk about why she feels the auction still resonates with people even after two decades.
“I think it’s just the thrill of seeing what these decorators can do with the trees,” she said. “Every year, they just surprise me on their themes and outpouring of love and money. There is a lot of money underneath these trees. And I think it’s just interesting for people to come and see what these decorators are able to come up with.”
But at the end of the day, Skogland added, it most importantly comes down to wanting to make the holiday season a little bit brighter for those less fortunate, especially after these last two years have taken away so much from so many.
“This event sort of kicks off the holidays here,” Skogland said. “I think that Christmas was on hold for so many people and families last year. We were all so ‘shelter in place and don’t go anywhere,’ and people couldn’t see their families. … But now, people can once again come out here and bring their kids and families, and they teach their kids to put their pennies in those buckets because it’s going to go somewhere and help other children have a Merry Christmas too.”
