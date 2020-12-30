One man was injured and a police officer has been placed on administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting that took place Monday evening on the city's east side.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, officers were dispatched to the area of Markland Avenue and Goyer Road around 6:30 p.m. Monday in reference to shots fired.
A few seconds later, the release noted, a seven-year department veteran arrived on scene and located 18-year-old Cody Wright, of Kokomo, who was standing outside a truck behind Goodwill, 2258 E. Markland Ave.
The release also stated that Wright then displayed a handgun, causing the officer to fire several shots.
No officer was injured during the incident, but Wright was treated on scene by medics — called to the scene by the officer involved in the shooting — and he was taken to an area hospital before being flown down to Indianapolis for further treatment, the release indicated.
Wright is currently listed in serious condition.
Pending the outcome of the case, the officer involved was placed on administrative leave, and his identity has not yet been provided.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.