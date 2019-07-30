PERU – Indiana Conservation Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person/people who vandalized the 1812 Soldiers Memorial at Mississinewa Reservoir.
Officers started the investigation on July 20 after a complaint was called in by a concerned citizen who observed damage done to nine tombstones, a memorial marker and a flag pole at the memorial. Officers said the damage appears to be consistent with a BB gun or pellet gun.
The 1812 Soldiers Memorial honors those who gave their lives at the Mississinewa Battlegrounds during the War of 1812.
Indiana Conservation Officer Mark Baker said the damage to the memorial and tombstones wasn’t extensive, but noticeable.
“As old as these stones are, any damage is likely to be damage beyond repair,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s even possible to restore something like this.”
He said the vandalism happened not long before it was reported, since the stone which flaked off from the gravestones was still bright white.
Baker encouraged anyone with information about the vandalism to report it. Anyone with information regarding the case can anonymously call the Indiana Conservation Officer Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.
“We just encourage anyone with any info to come forward,” he said. “It’s a sad day when any tombstone would be defaced or vandalized, but to have it happen to a memorial dedicated to those who served is especially egregious.”
