Firefighters spent part of Wednesday morning battling a fire that broke out at an apartment complex on the city’s southwest side.
According to a Kokomo Fire Department run report, officials were dispatched to the Villas de Fontenelle, 800 block of Rainbow Circle, shortly before 6 a.m. in reference to smoke and flames coming from a third floor apartment.
After officials arrived on scene, it was discovered that there were multiple units on fire — one on the third floor and one on the second, the report added.
And while some of the individual apartments directly affected by the fire or adjacent to it were vacant, officials stated that everyone else was able to make it out of the building safely prior to the arrival of first responders.
Firefighters were also able to contain the blaze within 25 minutes of initial response, and there were no reported injuries.
The cause and origin of the fire are both still under investigation at this time, and the total loss is estimated to be over $100,000.
The Tribune reached out to Villas de Fontenelle employees to see how many residents were affected or possibly displaced by Wednesday’s fire but did not receive a call back as of Wednesday afternoon.
