Howard County now has its second confirmed case of novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
According to a Monday morning update from the Indiana State Department of Health, Howard County joins new cases from Bartholomew, Floyd, Hendricks and Marion counties, which brings the total confirmed cases in Indiana to 24.
Due to confidentiality issues, ISDH officials did not release any further information or details on these new cases.
Last week, a man who works at the Kokomo Transmission Plant tested positive for the virus, marking the county's first confirmed case.
According to a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles press release at the time, the man is now in isolation at an unknown location, and the company is working with local health officials to support the treatment of that employee.
FCA also sent out a memo to all employees at the nearby Kokomo Casting Plant at the time, in which they notified workers of the unidentified man’s positive case and outlined further action that would take place to eliminate spread.
A copy of that memo, obtained by the Detroit Free Press, stated that some of the preventative measures taken included interviewing any employee who might have been in contact with the affected man and instructing him or her to stay home and self-quarantine.
Officials did not state how, where or when the man developed COVID-19, nor did they indicate that that man worked with or ever had contact with this latest confirmed case.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.