Chrysler officials Thursday disclosed that the Howard County man who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is an employee of the Kokomo Transmission Plant.
According to a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles press release, the man is now in isolation at an unknown location, and the company is working with local health officials to support the treatment of that employee.
“Our thoughts and support are with our UAW member and their family, friends and community in Kokomo, Indiana,” UAW Vice President Cindy Estrada said in a statement on Thursday. “… Earlier this week, FCA issued communications to all employees on the company process for dealing with this pandemic.
"The UAW FCA department will continue communications with FCA on measures that may need to be taken as this very serious situation changes daily and hourly.”
FCA also sent out a memo to all employees at the nearby Kokomo Casting Plant on Thursday morning in which they notified workers of the unidentified man’s positive case and outlined further action that would take place to eliminate spread.
A copy of that memo, obtained by the Detroit Free Press, states that some of the preventative measures include interviewing any employee who might have been in contact with the affected man and instructing him or her to stay home and self-quarantine.
In addition, FCA has deep cleaned and disinfected the man's working area and is deploying additional sanitization measures across the entire facility, officials noted, even re-timing break times to avoid crowding and reducing social spaces.
“Consistent with CDC guidelines and the company’s own protocols, the company has placed into home quarantine his immediate co-workers and others in the facility he may have come into direct contact with,” FCA Spokeswoman Jodi Tinson wrote in an FCA release.
Officials did not state how, where or when the man developed COVID-19, and normal operations at the facility are also still continuing at this time.
During a segment on WWKI Thursday morning, Howard County Health Department officials noted that the positive case should encourage everyone to stay vigilant but also not to panic.
“I think that the most important thing to remember is that you have to be in close contact with somebody,” Jennifer Sexton, RN, BSN, said. “That means you have to be within 6 feet of them for around 5 to 10 minutes to contract this illness [through respiratory droplets]. You can’t get it walking past someone in the grocery store or walking past someone at work.”
Sexton also added that with the confirmed COVID-19 case in Howard County, the HCHD has already notified individuals the patient has recently come into contact with and will continue that process throughout the next couple of days.
If notified of possible exposure, Sexton said those individuals would then check their temperature a couple times a day and provide symptom updates to health officials on a daily basis.
“If you haven’t been contacted, then you’re probably not at risk,” Dr. Don Zent added. “There’s some confidentiality in this [for the patient], but there’s a public health issue as well. So you have to balance those types of things. But right now, we’ve been in contact with the appropriate people, and they’ve contacted their employees accordingly."
Hospitals respond
The potential spread of COVID-19 has also changed the order of business at the city’s two hospitals.
At Community Howard Regional Health, visitors to the hospital must be at least 18 years of age and will be directed to specific entry points before being allowed into the hospital, a release stated.
At those entry points, visitors will then be screened by answering a series of questions as recommended by the CDC and the HCHD to determine if that visitor is at risk for exposure to COVID-19.
Those questions include topics such as recent travel to a foreign country or symptoms that might indicate an illness like COVID-19.
Visitors who answer no to those questions will then receive a wristband notifying caregivers they have been screened, and visitors who answer yes to any of the questions will not be admitted into the hospital.
At Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, visits will be limited to two visitors at a time, hospital officials stated in a news release, and anyone who has returned within the last two weeks from a country that the CDC has specified as a Level 2 or Level 3 warning area will not be permitted entry to any of the hospital’s facilities.
Ascension St. Vincent is also restricting any visitor who is displaying flu-like symptoms, such as a cough, fever, congestion, sore throat or shortness of breath.
Community changes
Due to the unknowns with COVID-19, organizations throughout Howard County are also taking necessary precautions and preventative measures in order to contain the spread of the virus.
This includes cancellation of school functions and community gatherings but also a drastic change in how some organizations handle day-to-day business throughout their facilities.
At the Senior Citizens Center, for example, all events and public access is now canceled or closed until further notice, according to a City of Kokomo media release. Employees stated that the decision was a “precautionary action in response to the concern surrounding COVID-19, as those who frequent the center may have a higher risk to be affected by the situation.”
For those who eat a meal at the center, those meals will still be available for pick-up at the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily, the release noted, and the Spirit of Kokomo will also continue to deliver those meals to individuals who have used that service in the past.
The United Way serving Howard and Tipton counties is also suspending in-person walk-in services at this time, with all services occurring via phone, text or across other digital platforms.
In a release on Wednesday, the organization noted the change was an effort to continue to “provide community services while temporarily adjusting one feature to ensure the organization is fulfilling best practices in protecting the health of the entire community.”
Until further notice, members in Howard and Tipton counties can now access UW services through www.searchunitedwayhowardcounty.org, www.searchunitedwaytiptoncounty.org, texting ACCESS to 85511 or by calling 765-457-4357.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.